Gennings Dunker selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Draft

The Iowa offensive line was expected to have a busy NFL Draft. That got rolling on Friday night when Hawkeye tackle Gennings Dunker was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft with pick # 96 by the Pittsburgh Steelers

This marks the 96th player drafted in the Kirk Ferentz era. Dunker is the 23rd offensive lineman picked and the 17th third round pick of the Ferentz era.

During the NFL Draft process, Dunker, who is originally from Lena, IL, became a bit of a cult hero because of his large frame and flowing red mullet that caught the eye of everyone during the NFL Combine.

But, he is certainly much more than an internet sensation based on his unique look. The 6-foot-5 and 315 pound tackle earned first team All Big Ten honors in his senior season. He was also part of the offensive line that earned the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the top offensive line in the country. Dunker was also excellent in the classroom being named to the NFF Hampshire Society. He was also a second team academic All American and was a three time All Academic Big Ten honoree.