Brown and Hecklinski ready to continue quarterback battle

Coming out of spring football, Iowa quarterbacks Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski were neck and neck in their battle to be the starting signal caller for the Hawkeyes. The battle will continue on when fall camp gets underway in early August in Iowa City.

On Wednesday the two contenders for the starting quarterback position spoke to the Iowa media about what they have been doing to prepare for the upcoming fall camp. They go into detail about their work this summer and what they are trying to improve upon. Plus Brown got engaged recently and that seems to be a trend from Iowa football players during the off-season.