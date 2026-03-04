Hawkeye Report welcomes Allen Trieu to Rivals with SPECIAL 50% off deal!

The Hawkeye Report community is happy to welcome Allen Trieu to our Iowa community!

Trieu came aboard this past weekend as a National Recruiting Analyst and Midwest Recruiting expect for Rivals. Trieu has been a giant in covering college football recruiting in Michigan, the Midwest and the nation for more than 20 years. Based in The Great Lakes State, his knowledge and networking within the Iowa Hawkeye football footprint is vast and steeped with professionalism and credibility.

Allen Trieu SPECIAL:



Trieu has covered college football recruiting since 2005, beginning with Scout.com and most recently with 247Sports.



Hawkeye fans who have been well-versed in football recruiting coverage for years are familiar with his work, which includes contributions to The Detroit News and annual appearances on Big Ten Network’s Signing Day coverage.

Now, Trieu's work and insights will be available to Hawkeye Report members!



As a national recruiting writer with emphasis on the Midwest, Trieu’s coverage will often crossover into the world of Hawkeye football. He is very well connected to the Iowa program and Hawkeye fans know that their favorite team will be recruiting players in Michigan, Ohio, and all over the Midwest. Trieu has connections everywhere in the Midwest and will be dropping scoops all the time for Iowa fans.

He posted for the first time in the Hawkeye Lounge this past weekend. You can read his welcome and the positive response to his arrival here.

Then on Wednesday he started doing what he will continue to do, dropping all kinds of news for Iowa fans in the Hawkeye Lounge. A few up predictions and news on upcoming visits.

Rivals has now built the strongest Midwest recruiting team ever assembled. With Trieu, Steve Wiltfong, and Greg Smith, along with our amazing network resources