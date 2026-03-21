Hawkeye Report Podcast

In the month of March in college basketball it is about surviving and advancing. The Iowa men’s basketball team did just that on Friday evening as they survived and advanced by beating Clemson 67-60 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Tampa.

Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo were ready to talk about the game following the victory and had plenty to discuss. We looked back at some of the keys to the game from an Iowa pespective and how they played out exactly how they needed to for Iowa to win. It was the first to 60 would win and that was Iowa and also how the Hawkeyes won the rebounding battle and shot more free throws than their opponent.

We discuss the overall pace of the game how it was played just about exactly how we expected going into it. We talks about the standout performances from Kael Combs and Alvaro Folgueiras and how they are x-factors in the games. We also talk about the upcoming game against Florida and the massive challenge that they will present to the Hawkeyes.