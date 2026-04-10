Hawkeye Report Podcast

It’s portal season once again, this time for men’s and women’s basketball. We are talking about it with Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo on the podcast. We start with the Iowa men’s basketball team and what they need in the portal. We also run down the potential visitors to Iowa City in the next week and who might be the most likely to be at the top of their list. We also discuss the possible departure of one player from the Iowa roster and why that might end up happening.

Then we move on to the Iowa women’s team, who has seen five players leave since the end of the season. We run down the list of three players who are set to visit Iowa this weekend, including one of the top guard prospects in the portal, who has links to an assistant coach at Iowa and one of the Hawkeye players.

Finally we wrap up talking about the thirty minute window that we had to watch the Iowa football team. What did we think of the quarterbacks? What was the make-up of both the offensive and defensive lines? What did the new punter look like at practice? What was the secondary look like in terms of personnel?