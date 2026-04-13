Hawkeye Report Podcast

The transfer portal is wide open and as usually completely wild with twists and turns each and every day. Tom Kakert and Kyle Huesmann break down all the latest news on the men’s and women’s transfer portal and the Iowa Hawkeyes targets.

We start with the women’s side of the portal because Jan Jensen landed her biggest target this cycle. We discuss the shooting guard addition for the Iowa women’s team and how it will impact the squad immediately starting this winter. What will it mean for the lineup moving forward? What else do the Iowa women need to land and who are some of the targets on their radar?

Then we move over to the men’s transfer portal, where as of Sunday evening, Ben McCollum has not landed a target. Where do things stand? Who is on campus and what are Iowa’s shot with a big center prospect? Who are some of the other targets that the Iowa coaches are looking at in the transfer portal? What are Iowa’s needs in this portal cycle?

After that we talk some football recruiting. Iowa missed out on quarterback Jake Nawrot from the Chicago area. He as a legacy recruit and the #2 quarterback in the country according to Rivals.com. What happened for Iowa to miss out on him and why did Kentucky end up landing the talented quarterback? Who is Iowa’s main target in the Class of 2027?