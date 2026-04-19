Hawkeye Report Podcast

It’s Sunday and we finally have some news for the transfer portal for the Iowa men’s basketball team. Ben McCollum has landed a pair of prospects in the last couple of days and we are here to discuss it. Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo fired up the podcast machine to discuss the latest news.

We open our discussion with the Hawkeyes landing Illinois State guard Ty’Reek Coleman and what he brings to the table. We talk about his overall game and stats an the fact that he can play three more years at the D1 level and how he fits into the Hawkeyes future plans at the guard position.

Then we move on to the biggest addition in 7-foot-3 center Andrew McKeever. He made his commitment official on Saturday and the Hawkeyes beat out schools like UCONN and others to land the big man who is transferring from St. Mary’s. We discuss what he will bring to the table from an offensive and defensive perspective. Will he immediately move into a starting role?

After that we dive into a potential starting lineup for next year based on what they have on the roster now? Which five players are now likely to start and who might be the new faces in the lineup? Will Ben McCollum lean on veterans starting next year and continue to sub early on?

We also ask what’s next? What is the status of the appeal or Tavion Banks? Could he be back for one more year? Is Iowa done in the transfer portal during this cycle? Could they look for help at one more position?