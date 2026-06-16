Hawkeye Report Podcast

We continue our summer series of podcast with special guests, this time with Iowa assistant football coach Jay Norvell. It’s a fun, interesting, and informative podcast talking about his career as a player and coach.

The podcast begins with Norvell talking about how a kid who grew up in Madison, Wisconsin ended up playing football at the University of Iowa. He talks about the influence that Hayden Fry and his staff had on him as a player and getting into coaching. We talk about the great 1985 Iowa football team and his memories of that season and the win over Michigan.

Then we dive into his coaching career, including being part of the NFL and his long career as a college coach at various stops, as an assistant coach and head coach. We talk about how a guy who played defense as a player ends up coaching his entire career as an assistant on offense. He talks about play calling and why he likes to be on the sidelines during a game.

After that we also discuss the addition of the great Tom Moore to the Iowa staff and what that will mean for the Iowa program to have someone who has basically seen it all in his coaching career. Norvell talks about the Iowa offense under Tim Lester and if there will be more passes thrown to running backs this season. Plus we look at the running back room this year for Iowa and how he could use the talent on hand.

Finally we wrap up talking about his father, Merritt Norvell, who was a trailblazer in the world of college athletics and he we wrap up talking about what it has been like working for Kirk Ferentz.