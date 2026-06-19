We continue our summer of podcasts on the Hawkeye Report Podcast and this is a great guest. We are joined by Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz to get caught up on everything going on with Hawkeye athletics.

The conversation opens with a discussion of the upcoming renovation of Carver-Hawkeye Arena and the process to get to this point and what will be next starting this fall?

Then we dive into the complicated world of Name, Image, and Likeness and how that process has gone for the Iowa athletic department in the last year or so. What has been the challenges and how have they dealt with the House settlement spending and the over the top spending that goes beyond the cap. How have they helped student-athletes with financial management?

We also talk about how they have worked with Learfield to build partnerships with sponsors to get over the cap money to student-athletes. Goetz also discusses how they have are working to potentially get patches on jerseys and if that could be used to get more financial resources to players at Iowa.

Then we dive into the new coaches and the satisfaction from making a good hire for an athletic director, as Goetz did with Ben McCollum. We talk about her participation on the hiring of a new women’s soccer coach and as a former college soccer player and coach how that was important to her. Along with that we discuss the health of non-revenue sports.

We also talk about the need to be well versed on the legislative side of things these days and get her thoughts on the Protect College Sports Act, which the Big Ten has opposed to this point. Finally we wrap up getting her thoughts on the sold out Savannah Bananas games coming to Kinnick Stadium on July 3rd and 4th.