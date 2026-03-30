Hawkeye Report Podcast

The Iowa men’s basketball season has come to a close. The Hawkeyes were right there with the Fighting Ilini for about 35 minutes before their conference rival created some space on the scoreboard. Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo break down the games from beginning to end.

We open talking about how Iowa really jumped the Illini out of the gate and how they came out very strong on both ends of the floor. Then we discuss how Illinois battled back and yet in the first half the Hawkeyes kept holding on to the lead at halftime. We talk about the true difference in the game being the fact that Illinois won paint scores 40-12 and dominated the rebounding numbers, particularly on the offensive glass.

Then we break down where the game finally got away from Iowa when the Illini went to the post and scored eight straight points to create some distance, while Iowa forced some shots up late. We talk about Iowa not getting significant contributions from players who have been key in the last few games and how Bennett Stirtz really carried the team.

After that we try to put this season in perspective and what this run this year means to the program. How will it help with the transfer portal that opens up next week and with their recruiting efforts this spring with the 2027 high school class. We also talk about the roster next season and what we have heard about an upcoming extension that will be coming for Ben McCollum.