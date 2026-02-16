Hawkeye Report Podcast

It’s a bit of a therapy session for Iowa Basketball fans on the podcast. We are joined by Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo to look back at what was a bumpy week for the Hawkeyes on the court with a pair or tough losses.

We look back at the losses to Maryland and then the 21 point loss at the hands of Purdue. After a six game win streak, the Hawkeyes are struggling. What has gone wrong in the last two games? Is it a struggle from the Iowa offense or defense? Which one needs to be fixed first? Are Hawkeye players deferring too much to Bennett Stritz and have they lost confidence in their shot?

We look ahead to the game on Tuesday against Nebraska and the return of Pryce Sandfort to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Then we also look ahead to the remaining schedule and discuss what Iowa might end up with record wise in the final six games.

Finally we talk about the Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament resume so far. What stands out as good and what is going to be a discussion point from the committee? What seed to we think the Hawkeyes will end up with in the NCAA Tournament?