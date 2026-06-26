It’s a double dose of the Hawkeye Report Podcast to wrap up the week. There’s been a lot going on with Iowa athletics and we needed to do a bit of housekeeping to get caught up on the news on several fronts. Tom Kakert, Kyle Huesmann, and Tanner Lafever are on this edition of the podcast and we open talking about Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz being a first round pick eventually landing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. We discuss that selection and what it might mean for Hawkeye basketball.

Then we move on to get the views of Huesmann from Iowa women’s basketball practice today. They also met the media and he gives us a summary of what Jan Jensen had to say to the media after practice. What did we learn overall from the visit? We also talk a bit about the toxic nature of the discourse involving Caitlin Clark in the WNBA and how it is impossible to have a rational discussion about it on-line.

Then we move on to Iowa men’s and women’s wrestling. Lafever talks about Spencer Lee and an incoming freshman for the Hawkeye women’s team winning this past weekend, which means they are representing the USA later this year. We also talk about the wrestling rosters for both teams.

After that we discuss the NCAA approving 5 for 5 for athletes, which means that players will now have five years to play in college. No more redshirts and appeals for sixth years. It all starts once they enroll and/or reach 19 years of age. We run down ll the major sports at Iowa and discuss various players and how it might impact them moving forward.

Finally we discuss the Hawkeyes who will be representing the Iowa football team at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago later in the month of July.