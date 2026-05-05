It’s a special edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast. Today we are joined by the head of the Iowa Swarm Collective, Brad Heinrichs to discuss the rebranding of his organization and why that needed to take place. We also discuss three very unique and interesting events coming up during the month of May and June in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport involving great songwriters from Nashville and special performances of the songs that they have written.

You can get more details here: https://the-swarm-inc-jcgb.vivenushop.com/seller/the-swarm-inc-jcgb/section/music-city-live-ud08

We also discuss how the College Sports Commission and NIL review process has been a real challenge for everyone involved, particularly the student-athletes. Also how that has impacted the ability for collectives to distribute NIL money for opportunities that they have provided to student-athletes.

Then we talk a whole lot of Iowa football and get into who we think the starting quarterback will be this fall at this early date. What we think of the running back room and the receivers, which could be the strongest group in a long time in Iowa City. Then we look at the defense, where we have concerns up front for the Hawkeyes and how the linebackers and secondary are looking after spring ball.

We also talk some Iowa men’s basketball and the great run. What did Brad think of the performance and how important it was for the Hawkeyes to do this in the first year to get Iowa fans back involved with the team. Can Hawkeye fans fully support both men’s and women’s basketball this winter?

Also, we talk about the future of college athletics and if non-revenue sports are going to on the chopping block in the future with the cost of college athletics rising each and every year while schools try to pay for student-athletes.