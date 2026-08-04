It’s a special edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast. Tom Kakert and Matt Randazzo are joined by former Hawkeye and the All-Time leading scorer in Iowa men’s basketball history, Luka Garza.

Garza will be back in Iowa this month hosting a pair of camps. One in Fayette on August 17th and the other in Indianola on the 19th. More information can be found at LukaGarzaSkillsAcademy.com

We visit with the former National Player of the Year about his camps and continuing to give back to the Iowa community. We talk to him about playing for hte Celtics this past season and starting Game 7 against Philadelphia in the NBA Playoffs and what that experience was like for him. He also talks about how he made the most of his opportunity this season in Boston and how he is working to prepare for this season.

Also, we discuss the Hawkeyes today and his thoughts on their run in the NCAA Tournament and how he was also watching Fran McCaffery at Penn and how great that was to see them have success. Garza has picked up a new hobby, the game of golf. He talks about how he has been playing with Tyler Cook and who is winning those battles.