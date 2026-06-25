Hawkeye Report Podcast

We continue our Hawkeye Report Summer Podcast series this time with Associate Head Coach and Linebackers Coach Seth Wallace joining us for a great conversation about Iowa football and mentors.

We open the show talking about keeping a work/life balance as a coach and the demands of the job. He talks about the importance of having some time off this time of the year to spend time with family. Wallace also talks about the state of college football, in particular how it has change post the House settlement that allows schools to play their athletes. How has that impacted recruiting? Has it become more of a transaction and if it is, then is that a red flag?

Then we talk about the Iowa linebacker room heading into the season. He discusses the development and potential of Cam Buffington at middle linebacker and is Jayden Montgomery slated to start at the Will backer spot? How do you keep the possible LEO backer patient when they only potentially play 25% of the snaps? Who is contending for playing time there? Also, who are some potential candidates to play the Cash position this fall?

Wallace also talks about some of the young players on the team at linebacker, including four new faces, two of whom joined the team back in January. We talk about the potential for Zach Lutmer this year and where he might play on defense, plus we get his thoughts on the new addition at safety, Tyler Brown.

Finally we wrap up discussing the addition of the legendary Tom Moore to the coaching staff. Wallace talks about the impact that he is having and the value he adds to the coaching staff, plus how he reminds him of someone like Norm Parker.