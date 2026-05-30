Hawkeye Report Podcast

Another very special guest joins us on the podcast this week. This time it’s Masters and Open champion Zach Johnson on the pod. Coming up on June 8th, Johnson will host his annual Zach Johnson Foundation Classic at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids with seven other winners of majors joining him.

More details can be found here: https://zachjohnsongolf.com/zjf-classic/

We talk about his foundation classic and the great golfers that will be joining him at the event. Then we dive into the talking about Iowa athletics and Hawkeye sports. We talk about the Iowa football program and the longevity of Kirk Ferentz as the head coach and his relationship with him. We talk about Iowa taking the now former Drake basketball coach (where Johnson went to college) and what he thought of the run by Ben McCollum in year one with the Hawkeye program. Then we get Johnson’s prediction for Iowa football for this season and we also talk a little more golf and the upcoming events he will be playing in Iowa (for the first time) and the John Deere Classic in July.