Hawkeyes add DE transfer Lance Ingold
Northern Illinois transfer Lance Ingold has made his decision. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound defensive end announced today that he has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes following a visit to campus in Iowa City this week.
“The coaching staff was very warm and welcoming,” Ingold told HawkeyeReport.com. “Coach Bell seems like a coach that I can develop and grow as a player under. The facilities and game day atmosphere were also part of my decision.”
Along with the Hawkeyes, Ingold also considered scholarship offers from Northwestern and Fresno State.
Top 10
- 1New
Transfer Portal Intel
Cam Coleman, Deuce Knight
- 2Hot
Isaiah Horton
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 3Trending
Jason Witten
Lands coaching job in SEC
- 4
DJ Lagway
Commits to Big 12 school
- 5
Ohio State Buckeyes
Hosting 2 SEC transfers today
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
A native of Rochester, IL, Ingold had 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks for Northern Illinois as a redshirt freshman this past season. He comes to Iowa with three years of eligibility remaining.
Overall, Ingold is the sixth new addition from the transfer portal for the Hawkeye, joining defensive tackle Brice Stevenson, defensive end Kahmari Brown, safety Anthony Hawkins, offensive lineman Trent Wilson, and kicker Eli Ozick.
More on Iowa Football Recruiting
Iowa Football Roster Distribution
Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest.