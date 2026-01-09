Hawkeyes add DE transfer Lance Ingold

Northern Illinois transfer Lance Ingold has made his decision. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound defensive end announced today that he has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes following a visit to campus in Iowa City this week.

“The coaching staff was very warm and welcoming,” Ingold told HawkeyeReport.com. “Coach Bell seems like a coach that I can develop and grow as a player under. The facilities and game day atmosphere were also part of my decision.”

Along with the Hawkeyes, Ingold also considered scholarship offers from Northwestern and Fresno State.

A native of Rochester, IL, Ingold had 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks for Northern Illinois as a redshirt freshman this past season. He comes to Iowa with three years of eligibility remaining.

Overall, Ingold is the sixth new addition from the transfer portal for the Hawkeye, joining defensive tackle Brice Stevenson, defensive end Kahmari Brown, safety Anthony Hawkins, offensive lineman Trent Wilson, and kicker Eli Ozick.

Thank you Iowa for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/cFt8q33stJ — Lance Ingold (@LanceIngold) January 9, 2026

