Hawkeyes add defensive back transfer Cody Haddad
After decommitting from Iowa State following the recent coaching change in Ames, four-star offensive lineman Will Slagle is taking another look at the...
The University of Iowa will start their second semester on Tuesday and that means there will be new players arriving to join the Hawkeye football...
Simpson College punter Tanner Philpott, a Division III All-American, is transferring to the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Philpott, who...
Ohio State defensive back Cody Haddad, a 5-foot-11, 186-pound defensive back, is scheduled to make an official visit with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In this...
Long snapper Matty McLaughlin has made his college decision. A few days after picking up a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff,...
Simpson College transfer Tanner Philpott, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound punter, remains a name to watch for the Iowa Hawkeyes. In this update, we take a...
SMU transfer Lance Beeghley, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound wide receiver, has made his decision. Beeghley announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes today...
North Dakota transfer Emmanuel Olagbaju, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle, has had a change of heart. After originally committing to...
SMU transfer Lance Beeghley, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound wide receiver, is scheduled to make an official visit with the Iowa Hawkeyes today. In this update,...
North Dakota transfer Emmanuel Olagbaju, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle, continues to be a name to watch for the Iowa Hawkeyes. In this...
On Saturday morning we wrote about the Friday new dump, a rare good one, for the Iowa football team. We also did a little housekeeping on the...
Furman transfer Evan James, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver, has made his decision. Following an official visit to Iowa City over the weekend,...
Robert Morris transfer Xavier Styles, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety, had made his decision. After making a campus visit to Iowa City this past week,...
South Dakota running back transfer L.J. Phillips, an FCS All-American, has made his decision. The 5-foot-9, 225-pound Phillips announced his...
Furman transfer Evan James, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver, is scheduled to make an official visit with the Iowa Hawkeyes today. In this update,...
If you work in the media business there is a tradition that if someone wants to drop bad news, you wait until late on a Friday afternoon. The...
Class of 2027 in-state offensive tackle Nate Brenneman added a new scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes this week. For the 6-foot-6, 250-pound...
James Madison transfer Tyler Brown, a highly sought after 5-foot-10, 193-pound safety, is headed to Iowa. Brown announced his commitment tonight after...
One of the top positions of need for the Iowa football team heading into the portal season was wide receiver. Almost immediately their top target in...
With Xavier Nwankpa moving on to chase his dreams in the National Football League after exhausting his eligibility and follow that with Koen...
Northern Illinois transfer Lance Ingold has made his decision. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound defensive end announced today that he has committed to the Iowa...
Robert Morris transfer Xavier Styles, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety, is currently on an official visit with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In this update, we take...
Illinois transfer Eli Coenen, a 6-foot-7, 290-pound defensive lineman, is visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes this week. In this update, we take a closer look...
When it comes to the transfer portal, the news and developments can come at a rapid pace. Sometimes, even for those who are covering the portal, it’s...