Skip to main content
Iowa
Join Now

Hawkeyes add North Dakota State kicker Eli Ozick

RemasterDirector_5122f8b34by: Blair Sanderson20 minutes agoBlairASanderson

North Dakota State transfer Eli Ozick has made his decision. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound kicker announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes today after a campus visit to Iowa City over the weekend.

A second-team FCS All-American this past season, Ozick made 16/18 field goals with a long of 54 yards for North Dakota State in 2025.

He comes to Iowa with two years of eligibility remaining.

More on Iowa Football Recruiting

Iowa Transfer Portal Tracker

Transfer Portal Mega Thread

Iowa Football Roster Distribution

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest.

You may also like