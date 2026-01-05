Hawkeyes add North Dakota State kicker Eli Ozick
North Dakota State transfer Eli Ozick has made his decision. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound kicker announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes today after a campus visit to Iowa City over the weekend.
A second-team FCS All-American this past season, Ozick made 16/18 field goals with a long of 54 yards for North Dakota State in 2025.
He comes to Iowa with two years of eligibility remaining.
