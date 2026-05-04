Hawkeyes add preferred walk-on Brayton Alford

In-state standout Brayton Alford has had change of plans. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Carroll native, who had previously committed to Iowa Western Community College, is now headed to the University of Iowa after receiving a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Hawkeyes this past week.

“I was pumped,” said Alford, who projects at linebacker in college.

As a senior, Alford put up big numbers on both sides of the ball for Kuemper Catholic, finishing the season with 86 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and six interceptions on defense along with 51 catches for 714 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense.

Iowa’s 2026 Walk-On Additions

Noah Daniel – 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Fort Dodge, IA

Isaiah Oliver – 6-foot-0, 195-pound wide receiver from Waukee, IA

Eli Robbins – 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Norwalk, IA

David Fason – 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman from Cedar Rapids, IA

Matty McLaughlin – 6-foot-2, 200-pound long snapper from St. Louis, MO

Eli Kampman – 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete from Solon, IA

Brayton Alford – 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker from Carroll, IA

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