Hawkeyes add safety Xavier Styles

Robert Morris transfer Xavier Styles, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety, had made his decision. After making a campus visit to Iowa City this past week, Styles announced his commitment to the University of Iowa and will play for the Hawkeyes this season.

“It just feels like home,” Styles told HawkeyeReport.com.

Styles, who had 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and one interception as a redshirt freshman this past season, chose Iowa over Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Kent State, Bowling Green, UTEP, and Georgia State. He comes to Iowa with three years of eligibility remaining.

“It’s a great fit,” said Styles. “A Big Ten school that took a chance on a kid from Cleveland that went FCS out of high school. I’m just so grateful.”

Overall, Styles is the 10th addition from the transfer portal for the Hawkeye in this cycle, joining defensive ends Kahmari Brown and Lance Ingold, defensive tackle Brice Stevenson, running back L.J. Phillips, offensive lineman Trent Wilson, wide receiver Tony Diaz, kicker Eli Ozick, and safeties Anthony Hawkins and Tyler Brown.

College Stats

YEAR GAMES TACKLES INT PD FF FR 2024 2 2 0 0 0 0 2025 11 36 1 7 2 1 CAREER 13 38 1 7 2 1

PFF Grades

🚨 PORTAL SPOTLIGHT 🚨



Xavier Styles | SAFETY | Robert Morris

6’2” | 195 lbs | 3 Years of Eligibility



A long, athletic defensive back, @XavierStyles12 is officially entering the transfer portal and looking for a program where he can make an immediate impact in the secondary.… pic.twitter.com/ISN0mcacOh — Tier1Recruiting (@WeGetYouOffers) December 27, 2025

