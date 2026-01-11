Skip to main content
Iowa
Hawkeyes add safety Xavier Styles

Robert Morris transfer Xavier Styles, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety, had made his decision. After making a campus visit to Iowa City this past week, Styles announced his commitment to the University of Iowa and will play for the Hawkeyes this season.

“It just feels like home,” Styles told HawkeyeReport.com.

Styles, who had 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and one interception as a redshirt freshman this past season, chose Iowa over Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Kent State, Bowling Green, UTEP, and Georgia State. He comes to Iowa with three years of eligibility remaining.

“It’s a great fit,” said Styles. “A Big Ten school that took a chance on a kid from Cleveland that went FCS out of high school. I’m just so grateful.”

Overall, Styles is the 10th addition from the transfer portal for the Hawkeye in this cycle, joining defensive ends Kahmari Brown and Lance Ingold, defensive tackle Brice Stevenson, running back L.J. Phillips, offensive lineman Trent Wilson, wide receiver Tony Diaz, kicker Eli Ozick, and safeties Anthony Hawkins and Tyler Brown.

College Stats

YEARGAMESTACKLESINTPDFFFR
2024220000
202511361721
CAREER13381721

PFF Grades

Credit: PFF.com

Video Highlights

