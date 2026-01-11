Hawkeyes add safety Xavier Styles
Robert Morris transfer Xavier Styles, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety, had made his decision. After making a campus visit to Iowa City this past week, Styles announced his commitment to the University of Iowa and will play for the Hawkeyes this season.
“It just feels like home,” Styles told HawkeyeReport.com.
Styles, who had 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and one interception as a redshirt freshman this past season, chose Iowa over Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Kent State, Bowling Green, UTEP, and Georgia State. He comes to Iowa with three years of eligibility remaining.
Top 10
- 1New
Transfer Portal Intel
LSU, Texas Tech, Oregon, more
- 2Trending
Marcus Freeman
ND responds to allegations
- 3Hot
Hollywood Smothers
Flips transfer commitment
- 4
Cam Coleman
Top transfer commits
- 5
LSU Tigers
Closing in on QB transfer
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“It’s a great fit,” said Styles. “A Big Ten school that took a chance on a kid from Cleveland that went FCS out of high school. I’m just so grateful.”
Overall, Styles is the 10th addition from the transfer portal for the Hawkeye in this cycle, joining defensive ends Kahmari Brown and Lance Ingold, defensive tackle Brice Stevenson, running back L.J. Phillips, offensive lineman Trent Wilson, wide receiver Tony Diaz, kicker Eli Ozick, and safeties Anthony Hawkins and Tyler Brown.
College Stats
|YEAR
|GAMES
|TACKLES
|INT
|PD
|FF
|FR
|2024
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2025
|11
|36
|1
|7
|2
|1
|CAREER
|13
|38
|1
|7
|2
|1
PFF Grades
Video Highlights
More on Iowa Football Recruiting
Iowa Football Roster Distribution
Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest.