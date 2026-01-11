Hawkeyes add WR transfer Evan James

Furman transfer Evan James, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver, has made his decision. Following an official visit to Iowa City over the weekend, James told us that he has committed to the University of Iowa and will play for the Hawkeyes next season.

James, who chose Iowa over Michigan State, earned FCS freshman All-American in 2025 after racking up 65 catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns playing in nine games as a true freshman for Furman. He comes to Iowa with three years of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt year still available.

Overall, James is the 11th addition from the transfer portal for the Hawkeye in this cycle, joining defensive ends Kahmari Brown and Lance Ingold, defensive tackle Brice Stevenson, running back L.J. Phillips, offensive lineman Trent Wilson, wide receiver Tony Diaz, kicker Eli Ozick, and safeties Anthony Hawkins, Tyler Brown, and Xavier Styles.

YEAR GAMES CATCHES YARDS YDS/CATCH TDS 2025 9 65 796 12.2 7

