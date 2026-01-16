Hawkeyes add WR transfer Lance Beeghley

SMU transfer Lance Beeghley, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound wide receiver, has made his decision. Beeghley announced today that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Iowa Hawkeyes after making a campus visit to Iowa City this week.

“The moment I got here I felt a part of the family,” said Beeghley. “The culture is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of it and getting developed like they do so well here.”

Beeghley is originally from New Braunfels, Texas, where he put up big numbers as a senior in high school with 62 catches for 954 yards and 13 touchdowns. After going through the recruiting process the first time, he committed to SMU as a preferred walk-on over opportunities at New Mexico State, Texas State, Columbia, Yale, Tulane, Appalachian State, and UTSA.

As SMU, Beeghley redshirted his first year on campus in 2024 and then did not see any playing time in 2025. After the season, he decided to enter the transfer portal to pursue other opportunities.

This time around, he had interest from Arizona State and Texas Rio Grande Valley, but decided the best fit was in Iowa City with the Hawkeyes.

Beeghley comes to Iowa with three years of eligibility remaining.

