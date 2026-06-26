"They're crucial": Hawkeyes building chemistry through player-led scrimmages

On Thursday morning, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team took to the main floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the new one that was just recently installed, and the media was welcomed to watch the final hour. Truthfully, there wasn’t much to watch. I mean, there was, but it was not a practice that we can break down, discuss and draw any conclusions from.

Why?

The coaching staff is in full install mode, as they Hawkeyes get set to move back to the 4 out, 1 in offense after switching to a high-low offense for the majority of last season. With a roster that is fit to run it, Jan Jensen and her staff are going back to the offense that Caitlin Clark and Lucy Olsen executed so well. Just two players have experience with that offense, Taylor Stremlow and Ava Heiden, and both during their freshman season. The rest of the team does not, including six newcomers that have never donned the black and gold. There’s a lot of learning going on right now.

“Next time you all come, we’ll look a bit sharper,” said head coach Jan Jensen to the media after practice concluded. “I thought they did a pretty good job trying to handle everything I threw at them and all the different reads to make (within the offense).”

The offensive system, better known as the read-and-react offense, takes time to learn and perfect, so there’s a reason why the coaching staff is taking things slow to start this summer. This isn’t the Clark and Co. team that had the same starting five for three consecutive seasons. In fact, it’s a team that returns just 55.2% of minutes played from a team that went 27-7 a year ago. Despite a number of new faces, the returning players are motivated by their upset loss to Virginia that ended their season on their home floor.

“I hate to lose. Hate to lose in Carver. Hate to lose when we should have won,” said Taylor Stremlow. “As a program, we can and will do better.”

The hardest part of the offseason, presumably, is over. The coaching staff has made the necessary additions and built a roster that, on paper, looks like it can be stronger than last year’s team. But the next challenge is building the on-court chemistry with this group and figuring out how all these talented pieces fit together.

Because the NCAA has limits for how many hours of instruction and how many practices a team can have during the summer months, the players have taken it upon themselves to start building their on-court chemistry. There’s no rule that prohibits player-led scrimmages, so that’s what they’ve been doing.

“They’re crucial,” says Stremlow. “Those are some of my favorite times. No coaches and I love our coaches, but that’s when you bond. That’s when you make mistakes, you compete, you scratch each other and build chemistry. It’s my favorite part.”

“They’re really important. It’s not as structured since we’re just putting in the offense. We get to see how these newcomers like to play at their baseline and then how we can fit that around the offense,” said Ava Heiden. “We’re very guard heavy and so getting them to work each other and feel the cuts and feel the post passing, that’s very important as we continue our summer.”

The scrimmages will only get more competitive when Georgia transfer Dani Carnegie returns from her stint with Team USA at the 3×3 Nations League Americas in Chile. Still, it sounds like from both the players, and the coaches the scrimmages have been all positive for this team.

“Their scrimmages have been really competitive. That’s what I’ve heard across the board,” said Jensen. “They’ve really liked that this year and it seems like it’s been a little edgier coming into this. We have added some really nice pieces and the returners, they’re excited about everything that is to come.”

How quickly they can develop a good on-court chemistry will be put to the test from the onset of the season, as Jan Jensen’s squad is scheduled to face UConn and Vanderbilt, two likely preseason top ten teams, within the first two weeks of the season.

“I know it’s going to be hard,” said Jensen. “What a shot we have…That’s where we want to be. You can’t say, well, let me see how good we are and then we schedule. I believe in what we’re doing, and I’m pretty pumped up for our fans.”

The Hawkeyes season is set to tip off in 129 days when the Towson Tigers out of the Coastal Athletic Association visit Carver-Hawkeye Arean on November 2nd.