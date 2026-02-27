Hawkeyes come from behind, defeat Illinois

The fanbase might have been on the edge of their seats, but Taylor Stremlow wasn’t worried. She had full faith in her senior teammate.

“When I passed it back to her, everyone was kind of (uneasy),” said Stremlow. “I passed it on purpose because I knew that wasn’t missing those. She’s been putting in that work, not only on her shot, but mentally going through free throws and putting herself in those tough situations. It’s a testament to the work she’s put in.”

Tasked with going to the free throw line to try to salt away a comeback win over Illinois, Hannah Stuelke was up for the challenge. Although there’s been improvement over her time at Iowa, it’s always been a bit of an adventure when she steps to the line. Not this time around. She knocked down 3-of-4 at the line in the final 15 seconds to help the Hawkeyes secure an 82-78 win over the Illini.

It took a lot of work to even get to that moment. The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but for much of the night were outplayed by an up-and-coming Illinois squad that’s going to be a thorn in someone’s side come tournament time.

An 8-0 run bookended by three-pointers by Berry Wallace and Cearah Parchment gave the Illini a 64-58 lead with 7:45 to play. On the ropes, Jan Jensen took a timeout to settle the game down.

“Credit to Illinois, they were hitting lots of tough contested shots,” said Stremlow. “We really talked about focusing on what we can control, just taking away those shots, get a high hand, beat them to their spots. They still made some tough buckets, but I think we responded really well.”

Ava Heiden and Journey Houston helped lead the charge back. A couple of Heiden buckets around a Houston midrange jumper pulled Iowa to within 66-64, but Jasmine Brown-Hagger had one of Illinois’ many answers. She knocked down a three to push the lead to 69-64 with under six minutes to play.

Back came Iowa. A pair of Heiden free throws and another bucket cut the deficit to 69-68. After a couple of empty possessions, Houston knocked down another jumper to put Iowa ahead 70-69, their first lead in over six minutes. She played big minutes in the fourth quarter, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.

“She just stays steady and just shows up,” said head coach Jan Jensen. “She’s just a competitor. She brings calm, a confidence, the ability to hit those elbow shots. I thought she was a key to this win.”

As for Heiden, you wouldn’t know it with her final tally, putting up a career-high 28 points, but she’s still dealing with an illness that limited her to just 23:27 for the game. She still managed to put up 12 points in the fourth quarter, including one of the biggest baskets of the game. A one possession game in the final minute and the shot clock winding down, Hannah Stuelke found Ava on a pick-and-roll to make it 77-73 with just 25 seconds to play.

“She looked a little winded tonight, but she played not really the healthiest on Sunday and, all of a sudden, you’re already here again,” Jensen said. “No excuses. I just said, ‘I believe you’re an All-American. We’ve got to start, we’ve got to go, there’s no more time.’ I said, ‘We’re going to give you rest and breathers whenever we can,’ but that time, that was the time to go to those two.”

“(Hannah) is a beautiful passer,” said Heiden. “It’s so fun working the interior game with her. She’s a great player and I’m excited to see what we’ll do in the next few weeks.”

When asked about the illness that has followed her the last few days and kept her on the bench for a few extra minutes, her answer echoed the same sentiment Jan Jensen had been trying to instill.

“Still getting over it a little bit, but those things happen. Just play through it.”

After the Hawkeyes put up a stifling defensive performance on Sunday against Michigan, the Illini had stretches where they were able to get buckets with relative ease. After going scoreless for the first 4:18 of the game, Illinois averaged 1.362 points per possession from there through the Hawkeyes timeout with 7:45 to play.

The Illini still managed to put up 22 points in the fourth quarter, but the Iowa defense managed to get seven defensive stops over the final five minutes. As for the Illinois defense? They only got two.

“I thought we got a couple of key stops when we had to when we were down six. We got some buckets, some hard-nosed buckets,” said Jensen. “We did some really good emergency switching. I wanted them to switch early and often; I don’t care who’s on whoever and I think that was helpful.”

“I don’t think I practice that enough, quite honestly and I was sure beating myself up when I wanted to switch everything, but they did it when they had to.”

The crucial play of the night came on Illinois’ final offensive possession. Needing a three-pointer, trailing 81-78 in the final seconds, Destiny Jackson was whistled for an illegal screen, catching Kylie Feuerbach with a shoulder on a dribble handoff to Aaliyah Guyton. Along with Stuelke’s free throws, two seniors made two of the most important plays of the night.

“That’s just seniors that love a place,” said Jensen. “They love their teammates.”

On the night, the Hawkeyes were 33-of-57 (57.9%) from the floor, 2-of-7 (28.6%) from three-point range and 14-of-18 (77.8%) from the free throw line.

Up Next: The Hawkeyes close out the regular season on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center. Tipoff is set for 2:00pm CT on BTN+.