Hawkeyes dominate the opener, take down FAU

A picture-perfect start to a weekend series on the road, the Iowa Baseball team dominated Florida Atlantic from start to finish en route to a 7-2 win in the series opener on Friday night in Boca Raton. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 4-1 on the season and extend their winning streak to four games.

The Iowa offense was efficient against FAU starting pitcher James Litman, forcing him to throw 96 pitches over 5.0 innings. As for Hawkeyes starter Tyler Guerin, he was really good, allowing just one run over 5.0 innings. The Hawkeyes broke the game open with a three-run seventh inning and rolled to a victory in the series opener.

Players of the Game

RHP Tyler Guerin: A major bounce back from his start against K-State, Guerin allowed just one run on four hits over 5.0 innings and gave up a singular free base. He threw 48-of-70 (68.6%) pitches for strikes.

2B Gable Mitchell: Mitchell kicked off the game with an eight-pitch at-bat that ended with a solo home run. He reached base four times, tallying three hits, two RBI’s and two runs scored.

Gable Mitchell sets the tone, leads off the game with a solo home run

There are two pieces to getting a win on Friday night to take control of a series. The first is getting a good start from your Friday night ace, but the other part is the offense doing its job and forcing the opposing pitcher to throw lots of pitches.

Gable Mitchell set the tone early, as he worked FAU starter James Litman for an eight-pitch at-bat, including four consecutive foul balls. On the eighth pitch he saw from Litman, Mitchell pulled one down the right field line and over the wall for a solo home run to put the Hawkeyes up 1-0 after one batter.

Through five games, Gable is batting .500, with nine hits, nine runs scored and six RBI’s. He has also drawn six walks/hbp to just one strikeout.

Caleb Wulf extends the lead in the third inning

After James Litman retired six in a row, including a 1-2-3 second inning, the Hawkeyes got back on him and put a couple more runs on the board to extend their lead. The inning started with a Max Burt single, followed by a double for Gable Mitchell, setting the table for Caleb Wulf with two in scoring position.

Wulf came through with a two-run single, driving the first pitch he saw right back up the middle to give Iowa a 3-0 lead. The FAU ace, James Litman, allowed three runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings, striking out six and throwing 71.9% of his 96 pitches for strikes, but Hawkeye hitters made him work. Litman averaged 19.2 pitches per inning and 4.36 pitches per batter faced.

Tyler Guerin delivers a bounce back start on the mound, shuts down the FAU bats

The sophomore was in a pressure position last weekend. After totaling just 16.2 innings on the mound last season, Tyler Guerin got the opening day start against K-State and struggled, giving up seven runs and seven free bases over 3.0 innings. He was sharp against the Owls and delivered a bounce back outing to earn his first career Friday night victory.

Guerin allowed just one run on four hits over 5.0 innings, including two strikeouts to just one walk. He retired the first two batters he faced in his first three innings and limited the damage in the fifth inning, the only inning he ran into trouble. In total, Tyler retired 15 of the 20 batters he faced, throwing 48-of-70 (68.6%) pitches for strikes. Guerin was efficient, averaging just 14.0 pitches per inning.

Hawkeyes break it open with back-to-back two out hits in the seventh inning

Leading 3-1 in the top of the seventh inning, it felt like the Hawkeyes were in control, but they were just a bloop and a blast by FAU from a tie game. The offense came through with some much-needed insurance runs to turn a close game into a comfortable lead in the late innings.

With two on and two outs, FAU reliever Kyzer Smith was one pitch away from getting out of the inning. However, Kooper Schulte and Kellen Strohmeyer came through with back-to-back singles, driving in three runs to extend the Hawkeyes lead to 6-1 with just nine outs left to get. On the night, the Iowa offense was just 3-for-11 (.273) with two outs, but two of the hits came in a big spot to break the game open.

Justin Hackett didn’t have his best command, but puts zeros up on the board

If it was a couple weeks further into the season, maybe Rick Heller sends Tyler Guerin out for the sixth inning. At 70 pitches, he could have, but the coaching staff opted to end his night on a positive note and bring in Justin Hackett out of the bullpen. Hackett didn’t have his best stuff, but worked through it and put zeros on the board.

Justin gave up leadoff five-pitch walks in the sixth and seventh inning but didn’t let those free bases compound into any type of rally. He retired three in a row after a walk in the sixth, including two strikeouts and then did it again in the seventh, striking out FAU’s top hitter, Marshall Lipsey, to end the frame. Hackett tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, tallying four strikeouts to three walks and no hits allowed. He threw just 27-of-53 (50.9%) pitches for strikes, but battled through his inconsistent command to keep the Iowa lead intact.

Up next for Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes…

The Hawkeyes are back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch set for 3:00pm CT, as they will look to clinch the series win. It will be FIU transfer Logan Runde on the mound for Iowa, while it will be Tyler Murphy getting the start for FAU.