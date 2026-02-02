Hawkeyes dominated in the paint, fall to UCLA

The Hawkeyes knew it was going to be a tall task. They didn’t need to see a betting line to know that, but entering as 17.5-point underdogs really drove home how difficult it was going to be going up against the 2nd-ranked UCLA Bruins. Iowa hung around early, but UCLA’s interior dominance steadily widened the gap, pulling away for an 88-65 win at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 18-4 overall and 9-2 in Big Ten play.

“(UCLA) is very, very good basketball team and to have them on their home court as well, is a tough assignment,” said assistant coach Abby Stamp on the postgame radio broadcast. “Disappointed certainly in the result and the margin of victory for them, but I think we can take a few things away from this that are going to help us in the long run.”

A Chit-Chat Wright second chance three-pointer and a bucket by Hannah Stuelke gave Iowa the early 5-2 lead. The Bruins shook off a couple of early misses and answered with baskets in the paint on five of the next six possessions to take a 13-7 lead. Iowa’s defense settled down, forcing eight missed shots and two turnovers in the final five minutes of the quarter, but they were unable to take advantage. The Hawkeyes scored on just one of their last seven possessions, including three turnovers and trailed 17-13 after ten minutes.

They started the second quarter 0-for-3 from the floor and committed two turnovers, upping their total to seven first half giveaways. That allowed UCLA to go on a 6-0 run in the span of 1:14 to open up a 23-14 advantage, forcing Jan Jensen to take a timeout. Later, Hannah Stuelke was tagged with a flagrant foul for hitting Angela Dugalic up high with an elbow. It turned into a four-point possession, with Gabriela Jaquez finishing at the rim after a pair of Kiki Rice free throws to make it an 11-point Bruins lead. The Hawkeyes battled back with a 7-2 run to pull within 36-28, but Gianna Kneepkens knocked down a three-pointer at the first half buzzer to send UCLA to the half with a 39-28 lead.

Held scoreless in the first half, Ava Heiden made up for lost time out of the gates in the second half, scoring 14 of the Hawkeyes 17 third quarter points, including ten points in the first four minutes of the quarter. However, Iowa just didn’t have any answers in the paint. Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalic combined for 14 points in the quarter, while the Bruins shot 64.7% to open up a 62-45 lead going into the fourth quarter.

With Lauren Betts on the bench with four fouls, the Hawkeyes had one last push. A Hannah Stuelke bucket, followed by a second chance, reload three-pointer from Taylor Stremlow cut the Bruins lead to 66-53. With a bit of momentum swinging in favor of Iowa, Coach Cori Close took a timeout and her team responded in a big way. UCLA had made just two three-pointers in three quarters, but knocked down four triples, including a pair by Angela Dugalic during a 20-6 run that put the game away. Dugalic finished with a game-high 22 points for the Bruins.

Two stats stood out in a big way on the final box score. First, UCLA thoroughly dominated the battle inside, outscoring the Hawkeyes 56-26 in the paint, converting on 71.8% of their 39 shot attempts in the paint. Second, facing a Bruins defense that was averaging just 11.75 forced turnovers per game against NET Top 50 opponents, Iowa turned it over 19 times and UCLA won 18-10 in points off turnovers.

On the night, the Hawkeyes were 23-of-53 (43.4%) from the floor, 5-of-21 (23.8%) from three-point range and 14-of-19 (73.7%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden finished with a team-high 19 points, while Hannah Stuelke added 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Taylor Stremlow put up 12 points off the bench and Chit-Chat Wright chipped in 10 points and seven assists.

UP NEXT: The Hawkeyes return to action on Thursday night for a matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm CT on the Big Ten Network.