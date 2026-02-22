Hawkeyes down the Owls, take the series

The Hawkeyes are on a roll. After taking the series opener on Friday night, the Iowa Baseball team kept their foot on the gas, defeating Florida Atlantic 6-1 on Saturday to clinch the series. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 5-1 on the season. They’ll look to earn the sweep on Sunday.

“The offense scored two early then added late scoring four in the last four innings to put it away,” said head coach Rick Heller. “Joey Nerat had a big day with three doubles. Gable Mitchell and Caleb Wulf each had two hits. We played great defense. On a hot day we were a little flat at times at the plate but found a way to get the job done.”

Leading 2-0 in the second inning, things took a turn for the Hawkeyes. Starting pitcher Logan Runde retired the first five batters he faced but left the game early with an injury. Thrown into the fire, sophomore reliever Jaron Bleeker was impressive, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings, while Kyle Alivo followed, allowing one run over 2.2 innings. The offense took some time to get going, but tacked runs in the sixth, seventh and ninth to finish off a 6-1 victory.

Players of the Game

RHP Jaron Bleeker: Thrust into a tough spot, Bleeker tossed 4.2 scoreless innings, giving up just three baserunners to earn his first career weekend victory. He threw 40-of-61 (65.6%) pitches for strikes.

DH Joey Nerat: A bounce back game after a 1-for-5 night in the opener, Nerat was 3-for-3, including three doubles and a walk. He an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.

Hawkeyes strike first with a pair of runs in the second inning

In four of the Hawkeyes five wins, they’ve been the first one to score and they’ve gotten on the board in each of them before the opposing team could even record six outs. That’s how this one started, with Iowa plating two runs in the second inning to take the early lead.

FAU starter Tyler Murphy went 1-2-3 in the top of the first but ran into trouble in his second inning of work and didn’t get help from his defense. Kellen Strohmeyer led off the inning with a single and scored on a Joey Nerat one out double. Then, with two outs, Matthew Delgado hit one on the ground to short, but Brando Leroux couldn’t make the throw. An errant throw allowed Nerat to score the second run of the inning.

In the season opener loss to K-State, the Hawkeyes were scoreless after two innings but now are averaging 2.2 runs through two innings over their last five games.

Logan Runde leaves early with an injury, Jaron Bleeker saves the day in relief

The Hawkeyes best starter in the opening weekend, FIU transfer Logan Runde got off to a strong start retiring the first five batters he faced, including two strikeouts. However, after delivering just his 22nd pitch of the day, Runde reacted like something was off. He was checked out by trainers and exited the game after just 1.2 innings. HawkeyeReport will get an update from Rick Heller on Tuesday when Iowa faces Wartburg College in midweek action.

All of the sudden, sophomore Jaron Bleeker was called on to come in. His job was to pile up as many outs as possible to preserve the bullpen and keep the Hawkeyes in the game. Easily the biggest appearance of his young career, Bleeker was tremendous. He tossed 4.2 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and one free base. Bleeker retired 14 of the 17 hitters he faced, including working around a leadoff single the fifth, with the Hawkeyes still clinging to a 2-0 lead. Jaron had not yet thrown more than 35 pitches in ten career appearances, but threw 40-of-61 (65.6%) pitches for strikes.

“Jaron Bleeker stepped up big time for us today,” said Heller. “Logan Runde was pitching great when he had to come out in the second inning with an injury. After that Bleeker gave us 4 2/3 scoreless innings, and he didn’t walk a batter. Redshirt freshman Kyle Alivo threw the final 2 1/3 and pitched well.”

FAU starters Tyler Murphy pitches well, Owls bullpen allows Iowa to slowly pull away

Although he gave up a couple of runs, the Owls got a start worthy of a win from right-hander Tyler Murphy. Through 5.0 innings, Murphy gave up just two runs on four hits, including seven strikeouts to zero walks. He struck out Miles Risley to begin the sixth inning, but issue consecutive one out walks and turned the game over to the bullpen. That was the beginning for Iowa, as they slowly tacked on runs to turn a 2-0 lead into a commanding 6-0 advantage.

It wasn’t a flashy two-run sixth inning, but it was exactly what you’d expect out of a Rick Heller coached team. A pinch-hit sac fly from Jaixen Frost drove in a run, while FAU opted to throw through, unsuccessfully, on a double steal attempt with two outs and another run came across to score.

In the seventh, Gable Mitchell led off with a double, followed by a Caleb Wulf single to extend the lead to 5-0. Then, in the ninth, it was the same two setting the table with back-to-back singles, with Miles Risley delivering an RBI groundout for the sixth run of the game.

Through two games in the series, Iowa has put up eight runs on nine hits over 7.2 innings pitched by the FAU bullpen. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes bullpen has given up just two runs on six hits over 11.1 innings.

Up next for Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes…

The Hawkeyes are back in action on Sunday morning with first pitch set for 10:00am CT, as they will look to leave Boca Raton with a series sweep. It will be freshman Nick Terhaar on the mound for Iowa, while it will be freshman Garrett Grant getting the start for FAU.