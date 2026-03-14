Hawkeyes even the series, grab a 13-4 win over Penn State

After playing from behind all afternoon in the series opener, the Hawkeyes flipped the script on Saturday to even the series with Penn State. They grabbed the lead in the first inning and never gave it up, rolling to a 13-4 win over the Nittany Lions. With the win, Iowa moves to 12-6 and will have a chance to take the series on Sunday.

“Really happy with our team and how we bounced back after a tough loss yesterday,” said head coach Rick Heller. “Logan Runde did exactly what we needed him to do. He gave us a great start, a quality start. The offense threatened in virtually every inning and scored in seven different innings.”

“To hold them to two hits on the day,” said Heller. “The four runs on two hits is something you don’t really want to see, but the quality start was there by Runde. The offense was tremendous. Joey Nerat had a four-hit day with five RBIs, and Brett White started today and had two hits, a homer and three RBIs. We had hits up and down the lineup, I think every starter had a hit today. Couldn’t be happier with how we played after a tough loss in the opener.”

Take your pick, was it the offense or the pitching that ultimately set the tone. Logan Runde allowed just one earned run over 6.0 innings, but the offense gave him run support to work with. Iowa scored in each of the first three innings, then broke things open with a four‑run fifth and a two‑run sixth to build a 10–2 advantage. In total, the Hawkeyes piled up 13 runs on 19 hits, with six different hitters recording multi‑hit games.

Players of the Game

RHP Logan Runde: Setting the tone on the mound, the FIU transfer allowed just one earned run on two hits over 6.0 innings. He threw a season-high 96 pitches, signaling that he is 100% after his injury scare a couple weeks ago

OF Joey Nerat: A huge offensive day for Iowa, the DBU transfer led the way with four hits, five RBI’s and two runs scored. He finished with a two-run home run, a two-run single and an RBI double on the day.

Hawkeyes tally a run in each of the first three innings to take an early 3-0 lead

In the series opener, the Nittany Lions put the hammer down with a five-run first inning. The Hawkeyes weren’t able to replicate that exactly, but they able to consistently put traffic on the bases, plating a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead.

There was no time wasted in the top of the first and unsurprisingly, it was Gable Mitchell setting the table to put an early run on the board. Usually, Mitchell’s leadoff contribution is a lengthy at-bat that ends with him reaching base. This time, in a 1-1 count, Gable pulled one down the first base line for a leadoff triple. In the ensuing at-bat, Miles Risley sent a fly ball into center for a sac fly, driving in the first run of the game after just seven pitches.

In the second inning, the traffic came with two outs, rather than no outs. PSU starter Ben Hudson won a pair of 3-2 counts to retire the first two of the inning, but lost his third one, walking Max Burt on six pitches. Ben Swails made the free base hurt, swinging away on the first pitch he saw, and he delivered an RBI double into the right-center gap.

Rounding out the stretch of one-run innings, Caleb Wulf got it done in the quickest way, with a solo home run over the wall in right field. Wulf finished the day with three hits and three runs scored, while he also drove in a run on a ground ball double play in the sixth inning. The home run for Caleb is just the second of his Hawkeye career.

Logan Runde sets the tone on the mound, tosses 6.0 strong innings

While the offense was slowly putting runs on the board, Logan Runde was putting zeros on the board and silencing a Nittany Lions offense that put up 11 runs in the series opener. He allowed just one earned run on two hits over 6.0 innings, including six strikeouts to a one walk. Runde threw 63 of his season-high 96 (65.6%) pitches for strikes.

His outing started off about as well as it could have, retiring ten of the first 11 batters he faced, including three strikeouts. Runde worked around a one out hit by pitch in the first and did not face any traffic until the fourth inning. In the fourth, Spencer Barnett reached on a one out double and scored on a two-out RBI single from Bryce Molinaro. Runde actually retired seven of the last nine he faced to finish his start, but a catcher’s interference and a passed ball allowed Jayden Davis to bounce into an RBI groundout for an unearned run in the sixth inning.

A good sign for the Hawkeyes, since Runde left his start against FAU after just 22 pitches, he has thrown 33 pitches, 61 pitches and 96 pitches in his last three starts. On the season, Logan has thrown 193 of his 296 (65.2%) pitches for strikes.

Joey Nerat and Brett White leave the yard in a four-run fifth inning

Coming into the day, the Hawkeye offense had tallied 201 hits over 17 games (11.8 per game), but the long ball was lacking. They’d hit just ten home runs, averaging 0.625 home runs per contest. On Saturday, they hit three home runs, including a pair in the fifth inning to extend the lead.

A Caleb Wulf single, sandwiched between a pair of strikeouts, had Iowa in a spot that didn’t look like it was about to yield an addition to their 3-1 lead. However, that changed with one pitch, as Joey Nerat delivered a two-run home run over the wall in right field for his first in a Hawkeye uniform.

The two-out rally continued in next at-bat. Kooper Schulte stepped up a singled up the middle to keep the inning alive. That proved to be a big hit, as Baylor transfer Brett White got ahead 3-1 in the count and sent a towering two-run shot over the wall in left-center to make it a 7-1 Iowa lead.

Not ready to head back to the hotel, Iowa adds on three runs in the ninth

The Hawkeye bullpen struggled with free bases in the eighth inning, giving up two runs on five walks to allow Penn State to pull within 10-4 going into the ninth. Although the six-run advantage seemed to be plenty with just three outs left to get, the guys that came to the plate continued to swing it.

Joey Nerat came through with a two-run single to get the runs that PSU scored in the prior half-inning back, while Brett White later tacked on a looping RBI double into shallow center to make it 13-4 Hawkeyes.

For the game, the Iowa offense went 19-of-43 (.442) at the plate, including 10-of-23 (.435) with runners on base and 12-of-21 (.571) with two outs. A stark comparison to Penn State, as the managed to go 2-of-30 (.067) and just 1-of-14 (.071) with runners on base.

Up next for Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes…

The series finale between the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions will determine the series winner on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch coming at 12:00pm CT on BTN+. Penn State will start freshman Isaiah Shayter, while Iowa has yet to name a starter.