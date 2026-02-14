Hawkeyes fall to Kansas State in the season opener

It wasn’t an ideal opening day for the Iowa Baseball team. They fell to Kansas State, a projected regional team, 15-6 to open the season with an 0-1 record for the second consecutive season. The Hawkeyes are now just 3-8 against the Wildcats under Rick Heller.

The story of the game was the Hawkeyes pitching staff. A question mark coming into the season with so little returning from last season, they gave up 15 free bases and 14 hits, which allowed KSU to be the first opponent to tally double digits runs against the Hawkeyes in a season opener since Illinois State scored 11 runs in a losing effort (19-11) back in 2010. Rick Heller went with two freshmen, a redshirt freshman and a sophomore for the final four innings.

Players of the Game

2B Gable Mitchell: The leadoff hitter for the Hawkeyes reached base in all five at-bats, including two hits, two walks and a hit by pitch. He also scored two runs.

OF Kellen Strohmeyer: A three-hit day for Strohmeyer, he had two singles and an RBI double in the third inning. Just his second career three-hit game.

Tyler Guerin struggles to settle into his career first start, goes just 3.0 innings

It’s just one start and there will be better, sharper days ahead for sophomore Tyler Guerin, but there’s no doubt that he had something else in mind for his first career weekend start. He struggled with his command, throwing just 42-of-81 (51.9%) pitches for strikes. Guerin battled through a bunch of traffic, but it eventually it became too much to handle.

He failed to retire a single leadoff batter, allowing two singles and issuing two walks to start the four innings he pitched in. After a 4-6-3 double play put Guerin on the brink of getting out of a two on, no out jam, a walk and an AJ Evasco two-run single got Kansas State on the board.

In the second, Guerin faced bases loaded with no outs but managed to strikeout leadoff hitter Robby Bolin, followed by a Ty Smolinski sac fly and a Shintaro Inoue fly out to limit the damage to a single run. Then in the third, a Kyan Lodice RBI single made it four runs for KSU, however, Guerin got a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning. He did an admirable job of fighting through some tough situations to limit the damage.

His outing came to a close in the bottom of the fourth, issuing a pair of walks and hit by pitch to load the bases with nobody out for a second time. Guerin was responsible for eight runs on six hits over 3.0 innings pitched, including two strikeouts and seven free bases.

Hawkeye offense gets on the board, but misses on chances to put up crooked numbers

While things weren’t exactly going swimmingly on the mound, the offense had chances to put up runs to help out their teammate who was going through some labor-intensive innings. The Iowa offense was able to plate two runs over the first four innings but left eight on base.

In the top of the first, Kellen Strohmeyer singled to left, loading the bases with two outs. KSU starting pitcher James Guyette was able to retire Jaixen Frost, getting him to fly out to center, leaving the bases loaded. Guyette answered with a 1-2-3 inning in the second inning.

Then, in the third, a Gable Mitchell walk and Caleb Wulf single put two on base with no outs. After consecutive outs, Kellen Strohmeyer came through with an RBI double, which was followed by a Jaixen Frost hit by pitch to load the bases, once again. This time, Guyette struck out Kooper Schulte to leave them loaded again.

One more time in the fourth, Miles Risley came through with an RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-2, but with two in scoring position, Bryce Phelps went down on strikes to end the inning. None of the missed opportunities were egregious, as they all came with two outs in the inning, but no matter what way you slice it, 0-for-3 with bases loaded or two in scoring position hurts.

Dee Kennedy grand slam breaks the game open for the ‘Cats in a six-run 4th inning

Tyler Guerin did not leave reliever Justin Hackett with a very welcoming situation. Bases loaded and nobody out was screaming for KSU to break the game open. After Hackett issued a walk to Shintaro Inoue, the ‘Cats did break it open. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Dee Kennedy belted a no-doubt grand slam to put Kansas State in control with a 9-2 lead. Later, after a couple of singles, Carlos Vasquez made it 10-2 with a sac fly.

Shortstop Dee Kennedy drills a grand slam for @KStateBSB in the MLB Desert Invitational:

105.6 mph

413 ft



Kooper Schulte homers in the fifth inning

One of the guys that Rick Heller talked highly of as someone that could have a breakout year, Kooper Schulte came up with a big swing in the fifth inning. Schulte took a 2-2 offering from starter James Guyette and deposited it well over the wall in left-center field, cutting into the large deficit. He’d also tack on a single in the seventh, finishing with a two-hit game.

Up next for Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes…

The Hawkeyes are back in action on Saturday night for a matchup with Air Force at 7:30pm CT on MLB Network. FIU transfer Logan Runde will get the start for Iowa, while it will be freshman Josh Holst for the Falcons. The weekend wraps up on Sunday when the Hawkeyes face Northeastern at 2:00pm CT back on MLB TV.