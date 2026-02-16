Hawkeyes fast start sets the tone for a dominant win in Lincoln

The thought process for a Husker upset was there. An early tip in a road environment for the Hawkeyes against a team desperate for a win to bolster their crumbling NCAA Tournament resume. On paper, it felt like it could be a sneaky tough go for the Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It really wasn’t. They led by double-digits for nearly 33 minutes en route to an 80-67 win over Nebraska. With the win, Iowa moves to 20-5 overall and 11-3 in Big Ten play, reaching the 20-win plateau for the tenth consecutive season.

You could argue that nothing that happened in the game was more important than the way the Hawkeyes started. Swiftly delivering the first punch, Chit-Chat Wright and Taylor Stremlow each knocked down triples during a 10-2 run to start the game. Despite playing on their home floor, Huskers head coach Amy Williams was forced to take a timeout just 111 seconds into the game.

“Anytime you’re on the road, it’s really nice to get a good start,” said head coach Jan Jensen. “I thought we were really locked in and taking some really smart, high-percentage shots for us, so that was great to see.”

“Normally, it’s hard to (get off to a good start) in these road games to get up like that. It tends to be the other way around,” said Ava Heiden. “We had some great (made) threes, our guards were hitting it. That momentum really carried us through the game, I think.”

Getting her second start since being inserted into the lineup for Addie Deal, Taylor Stremlow was tremendous in the opening quarter knocking down three triples, while also tacking on assist. Her play in particular allowed the Hawkeyes to open up a 25-13 lead after just ten minutes. She finished with a career-high 17 points, scoring on her first six shot attempts.

“Taylor’s one of those kids that’s pretty selfless. As long as the whole thing’s winning, she’s pretty content and that’s a great way to play,” said Jensen. “The way she plays with that passion and a confidence, she just comes back after a mistake or gets everybody else to move on, that next play mentality. She wins and she’s selfless and that’s pretty cool.”

After making just eight threes all of last season, Stremlow improved to 39.7% from behind the arc and has now made 29 triples this season. She was 3-for-4 against the Huskers.

“Very confident (in that shot). It’s nice to see it translate to the court because I’ve been working it a lot,” said Stremlow. “We have Chat, she’s leading the country in three-point percentage, so they have to respect her. I knew I would have some shots this game and just had to knock them down.”

The second quarter, and really the rest of the game was all about Ava Heiden. She was unstoppable scoring 14 of the Hawkeyes 20 points, including an acrobatic finish at the rim as the shot clock expired after Addie Deal had her three-point attempt blocked. Her efforts helped push it to an 18-point lead at the break.

“I just grabbed in the air,” said Heiden reenacting the play in the Pinnacle Bank Arena hallway. “Just threw it up there and then it went in. Practicing those Mikan drills (helped).”

Although that play will be the one that is replayed over-and-over by Hawkeye fans, Heiden was impressive and efficient, finishing with a double-double, matching her career-high with 27 points and 11 rebounds. She was 12-of-15 from the floor, tallying double-digit made field goals for the second time this season.

“Our guards were doing a great job of finding me. They had the best passes, and I couldn’t do anything without them,” said Heiden. “A lot of pick and rolls with Chat and I had some of those short corner slides that fell. Then, just working it around the post, Hannah had some great passes too.”

“She played with a fluidity and a confidence,” said Jensen. “Ava hit a couple of those outside shots…I thought today, what Ava did so well was she trusted her process. She shot the shots that she should have taken and she didn’t look back. She didn’t get too high when they went in and she didn’t get low on the ones that didn’t. That consistency will really serve her well.”

Although the lead did not drop below double digits over the final 30:40 of the game, but the Huskers did make a moderate push in the third quarter. Trailing 51-31, Iowa turned it over three times during an 8-0 burst by Nebraska to pull within 12 points with 5:03 to go in the third quarter. Jan Jensen took a quick timeout to slow the game down.

“We knew they were going to make a little run at some point. It’s a Big Ten team. Everybody’s good. Everybody has threats,” said Stremlow. “It was just how we weathered it. The message at the time was just to stay composed, really bring energy and focus on having quality possessions.”

The Hawkeyes answer to the Huskers run was emphatic. A 14-3 run over the span of 2:03 pushed the lead to 65-42 and forced another Nebraska timeout. An exclamation point to cap what was the knockout blow, Stremlow hit Chit-Chat Wright with a no-look lob for a finish at the rim.

“Personally, I love making fun plays like that and it’s just fun on the court. It’s fun when you’re watching. Those are my grandma’s favorite,” said Stremlow. “I’m glad I got that pass high enough over (Hargrove’s) hand.”

On the defensive end, Kylie Feuerbach, who missed the first meeting, played lock down defense on Britt Prince. In the first meeting, Prince was one of the reasons why the Huskers were able to stay in the game until the final minutes, finishing with 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Today, Feuerbach helped hold the Huskers leading scorer to just 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting and five turnovers. Jan Jensen says that was a big piece to have back in the lineup for the second iteration of this rivalry.

“That was on the board, setting the tone defensively. Nebraska’s ball screening action is as good as anybody’s in the country and when you let Britt get on, she gets that downhill action, especially with those ball screens, she’s just lethal,” said Jensen. “I thought Kylie was able to jam up those ball screens a little bit, push Britt out a little farther, make her take one extra dribble before she could really get downhill and I thought the rest of our team was helping at the appropriate times.

For the game, the Hawkeyes were 32-of-53 (60.4%) from the floor, 6-of-16 (37.5%) from three-point range and 10-of-13 (76.9%) from the free throw line. They turned Nebraska’s 18 turnovers into 27 points, racking up 11 steals.

Up Next: The Hawkeyes finish up their two-game road trip with a visit to West Lafeyette for a matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm CT on BTN+.