Hawkeyes grab a unique two-game sweep over Maryland

A unique Saturday at Duane Banks Field, the day started with Iowa and Maryland picking up a suspended game in the sixth inning, followed by game two of the weekend. Rick Heller’s squad had no issues handling the situation. They rolled to a 14-4 run-rule victory, finishing off the opener in eight innings and then took down the Terps 5-2 in game two, setting up a chance at a three-game sweep on Sunday. With the wins, the Hawkeyes move to 21-15 on the season and 7-10 in Big Ten play.

“I was really pleased with how everybody attacked it. The attitude today was fantastic and just rallied behind one another. The team side of things was really good today,” said head coach Rick Heller. “We put ourselves back in a position that we can fight for everything we want to fight for. Tomorrow will be a big swing game.”

Picking up where they left off on Friday, with two on, one out, the Hawkeyes had a chance to seize early momentum and expand their 6-4 advantage. Unable to do that, Maryland reliever Ryan Bailey got a pair of strikeouts to escape the jam.

The momentum could have shifted in favor of the Terps in that moment, but it never did. Kyle Alivo delivered a shutdown inning on the mound, and the Hawkeyes offense did the rest. They took advantage of three walks and an error by the Terps, putting up seven runs on four hits, including a three-run triple from Kellen Strohmeyer to make it a 13-4 lead.

“It was really good when Kyle (Alivo) gave us a clean inning and then we answered with a big inning to make that one pretty easy. Shortened it up and it couldn’t have went any better,” said Heller.

Another zero from Alivo on the mound gave Iowa a chance to end the game in run-rule fashion. It only took two batters in the bottom of the eighth. Joey Nerat led off with a double and came around to score on a Jaixen Frost single. Just over 26 hours after it started, the Hawkeyes ended it “early” with a 14-4 run-rule victory in eight innings.

Although Maryland went to some of their lower-end arms in the bullpen to save pitching, the Hawkeyes hoped that they had set the tone for the rest of the day.

“Our thought process was just come out and show that there really wasn’t a need for a delay and that we were going to end this thing with the momentum we created last night,” said first baseman Caleb Wulf. “Set the tone in game one, and use that momentum into game two and make sure that they knew we were here for business.”

“You hope so,” said Heller. “The pitcher, Hastings, that threw in game two, we felt like was one of the guys that could have us in trouble. Doubleheaders can go one of two ways. The team that won big sometimes comes out flat and used up all their hits it seems, but today it wasn’t that way. We didn’t swing it exceptionally well in game two, but we did just enough.”

The offense didn’t have to be as explosive as they were in the late innings of game one because Maddux Frese twirled a gem on the mound. After giving up three home runs against USC a week ago, Frese was nearly flawless against the Terps lineup.

“I thought Maddux looked like Maddux,” said Heller. “He did a great job locating with all of his pitches and he was able to pitch to the wind with some of their power guys. He just did a great job of locating, letting the defense play and the defense played great behind him.”

Frese tossed season-high 7.0 innings, allowing just one run on six hits, including six strikeouts to two walks. The lone blemish on his card was a solo home run off the bat of Bud Coombs in the sixth inning. He allowed multiple runners on base in just one inning and faced the minimum in three separate innings, thanks to Carter Geffre who threw out a runner at second base to end consecutive innings.

On the day, Frese threw 62 of his 105 (59.1%) pitches for strikes, which is a little below his season average, but was solid deep in counts. He won three of five 3-2 counts and six of ten counts two-ball and three-ball counts.

“The big hat tip I had to Maddux was how efficient he was and the strikes he was able to throw in 3-2 counts. He won a lot of 3-2 counts and that’s probably the thing I noticed most. Some days when he struggles a little bit, he’s losing a few of those counts and today, he was winning those counts.”

What a play! 😮‍💨



Frese 🤝 Wulf pic.twitter.com/HfMjVDVdfg — Iowa Baseball (@UIBaseball) April 18, 2026

At the plate, the Hawkeyes weren’t perfect, leaving nine runners stranded on the basepaths, but they came through with clutch swings in the right spots.

They got on the board in the third inning with a two out single off the bat of redshirt freshman Brett White. Ahead in the count 2-0 against Maryland starter Logan Hastings, White floated an RBI single just over the head of second baseman David Mendez to get Iowa on the board. Less than 70 mph off the bat, it was just a perfectly placed hit.

Later in the game, leading 2-0 in the fifth, another two out single gave the Hawkeyes some separation. Behind the count 1-2, Carter Geffre pulled a two-run single through the right side. It was another batted with a below 70 mph exit velo, but it was perfectly placed where the Terps defenders couldn’t get to it.

“We have really challenged ourselves to rally behind each other and pick each other up,” said Heller. “We had guys step up and clutch up on the offensive side. It wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but it was better.”

Keep rollin in those runs! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MppFWv9lqh — Iowa Baseball (@UIBaseball) April 18, 2026

The Hawkeyes tacked on a run in the sixth with an RBI double from Kooper Schulte and a 5-1 lead was more than enough. Joe Husak came on for the final six outs, retiring six of the seven batters he faced to close out a series clinching victory.

Over two games against the Terps, the Iowa pitching staff has given up just six runs on 14 hits over 17.0 innings, including nearly 60% of pitches for strikes. They’ve set themselves up nicely for options out of the bullpen in the series finale.

“I think our whole team’s trending in the right direction right now and that’s really big going into the series finale, two midweeks and then getting back on the road next week,” said Wulf. “It’s just a testament to our ability to persevere, stick to the process each and every day and not get results based. Our mental process has been so good recently.”

Up Next: The Hawkeyes will look to earn their first sweep of the season on Sunday. It will be Logan Runde on the mound for Iowa, while Maryland has yet to name a starter for the series finale. First pitch is set for 1:02pm CT on BTN+.