Hawkeyes grind out a sloppy win over Northwestern

A close game deep into the fourth quarter, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team wasn’t supposed to be facing a tough test in Evanston. They came into the game as 27.5-point favorites but looked out of sync for the majority of the game, which allowed Northwestern to hang around much longer than anticipated. In the end, the Hawkeyes avoided total disaster, sneaking out of Welsh-Ryan Arena with a 67-58 victory. With the win, Iowa moves to 13-2 on the season and 4-0 in Big Ten play.

“The Big Ten is just tough. Road wins are hard to come by, and it would have been great to look a lot sharper, but I think the fact that we found a way to win ugly, that’s another good sign for this team,” said head coach Jan Jensen. “I went in (to the locker room) and you would have thought we lost…I don’t need them hanging their heads and feeling like they lost.”

The Hawkeyes got off to a fast start, with Ava Heiden scoring six points in 72 seconds, jumping out to an early 6-0 lead. Unfortunately for Iowa, that was the smoothest part of the entire game. Everything felt like a struggle the rest of the way.

An early foul sent Heiden to the bench and the scoring went with her. The Hawkeyes went 4:31 without a point until Ava was back on the floor. She quickly converted three more baskets in the paint to put Iowa ahead 12-8 but picked up her second foul with 55 seconds left in the opening quarter. That forced her to the bench for the rest of the first half.

“We just lost it right there because we couldn’t really capitalize on everything, they were giving us and then we got really cold,” said Jensen. “The only person that was hitting was Ava, so then we got a little bit on our heels, and this was the first time all year, with the exception of UConn that you could see they were tentative. Every timeout I could see them wondering why it’s hard. It’s not as easy as we thought it would be.”

All of the sudden, what was thought to be an impending blowout turned into a back-and-forth slugfest. Grace Sullivan was as advertised for the ‘Cats putting up 15 first half points, including a couple of second quarter buckets to give Northwestern a 27-23 lead. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes couldn’t get out of their own way. They turned it over 13 times in the first half, while non-Heiden players were just 5-of-21 (23.8%) from the floor. A short 6-0 spurt to end the half gave the Hawkeyes a 32-29 lead going into the locker room, but it was clear that they were just a bit off.

One of those players that made some uncharacteristic mistakes and missed some shots was Chit-Chat Wright who played through an illness. Jan said after the game that Wright was not as much of a vocal leader because of it.

“Chat’s really sick and she didn’t quite have the flu game like (Michael) Jordan did. She’s really sick and I think that threw her (off). She was not vocal tonight, so we were just kind of searching (for that voice in the huddle). It was by committee.”

Early in the second half, a situation worth monitoring in the foul department quickly became a major concern, with Ava Heiden and Layla Hays both picking up their third foul within the span of three seconds. Soon after, Grace Sullivan knocked down a midrange jumper, followed by a second chance three-pointer from Casey Harter. The upset alarm bells started sounding, with Northwestern holding a 40-37 lead.

“I thought in the second half, we could have easily folded,” said Jensen. “Hannah goes 2-for-11. We didn’t have Kylie. Stremlow, who’s been steady, doesn’t have her best game and Chit-Chat’s really sick.”

Back in the game to finish the third quarter, Ava Heiden scored six points in the final two minutes, including a jumper at the horn to give Iowa a 50-44 lead going into the fourth. At that point, it was either going to be an ugly win or a very ugly loss and that slight bit of separation was the foot in the door that the Hawkeyes needed towards closing out a win.

With under eight minutes to play, Taylor McCabe, who was just 2-of-7 from three-point range, buried a well-timed triple. An extended 11-2 run put Iowa ahead 55-46 for their largest lead of the night. Northwestern didn’t go down entirely without a fight. Grace Sullivan poured in six more points on her way to a game-high 28 points, while back-to-back threes from Casey Harter and Caroline Lau cut the Hawkeyes lead to 62-58 in the final minute.

The Hawkeyes got three defensive stops and went 5-of-6 at the line in the final 50 seconds, including three made free throws from Ava Heiden to finish off a 67-58 win. Heiden finished with a team-high 23 points in just 18 minutes.

“We can sit here and hammer all of the things we didn’t do, but the fact is that this team can win ugly,” said Jensen. “If you can win ugly on the road, you’ve got to take it.”

“Sometimes you’ve just got to win ugly and great teams find ways to do that,” said Taylor McCabe. “We’re very lucky to not be one of the teams that got upset this week. Thankful for that and now we’re moving on to the next one.”

On the night, the Hawkeyes shot 44.0% (22-of-50) from the floor, 30.0% (3-of-10) from three-point range and 69.0% (20-of-29) from the free throw line. Iowa managed to hang on for the win, despite getting outscored 32-19 in second chance points/points off turnovers. Against a team ranked outside of the top 300 in forced turnover rate, the Hawkeyes turned it over 20 times.

UP NEXT: The Hawkeyes go on the road to Bloomington for a matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 4:00pm CT on the Big Ten Network.