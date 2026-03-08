Hawkeyes gut out a win over Michigan, advance to Championship Sunday

A near carbon copy of what transpired when the two teams met in Iowa City, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team dug deep and outplayed Michigan when it winning time arrived. In a physical, grinding and often times messy semifinal, the Hawkeyes surged to the finish line, outscoring the Wolverines 24-6 in the fourth quarter to secure a 59-42 win and a spot in their fifth Big Ten Tournament Championship game in six seasons. With the win, Iowa moves to 26-5 overall and 17-3 against Big Ten opponents.

“I’m just extremely proud of my group,” said head coach Jan Jensen. “These guys knew the scout. They knew what we wanted to do and who we wanted to do it on… I’m thrilled and grateful we got that win.”

Just two weeks ago, the Hawkeyes and Wolverines played a defensive battle, with Iowa coming out on top 62-44 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With heightened stakes, the two sides found themselves locked in another rock fight.

After setting multiple offensive season-lows against Iowa in the first meeting, it seemed unlikely that a team with as many weapons as Michigan could be dragged into that kind of purgatory again. Apparently, no one gave Jan Jensen and her team that memo. The Hawkeyes held the Wolverines scoreless on 17 of 19 first quarter possessions, including forcing four turnovers. Six points from Ava Heiden and a triple from Taylor Stremlow put Iowa ahead 9-0, but they were only able to build a 13-4 lead, as they were unable to score over the final 3:19 of the opening quarter.

“I thought we really started out with defensive tenacity again,” said Jensen. “So many people asked me, when we beat them at home, they said, what was the secret or what did you do? I just said we really tried to make it hard, really tried to guard. I knew that we had to do that same thing (today).”

Syla Swords pulled the lid off the rim for a moment, connecting on a pair of triples to pull Michigan within 13-10, as the Hawkeyes offense sputtered. Unable to hang onto the basketball, they turned it over six times in the first 4:55 of the second quarter, but kept their lead thanks to their defense, which held the Wolverines to 26.5% shooting in the first half. Finally, a couple of buckets restored some order, including an Ava Heiden basket, plus the foul to send Iowa into the half with a 28-22 lead.

A Michigan team that is as good as anyone in the country when it comes to putting pressure on opponents and forcing mistakes continued to make life difficult into the second half. They clamped down on Ava Heiden in the post with double teams and shut off the Hawkeyes ability to run clean offensive possessions. Iowa turned it over eight times in the third quarter, allowing the Wolverines to go on a 12-5 run, including a Mila Hollway three-point play that gave them their first lead of the game.

While Hannah Stuelke had been battling hard on the boards, she was still stuck at zero points deep into the third quarter. Needing a spark to come from somewhere, Stuelke finally broke the ice with a basket late in the third quarter. Mila Holloway answered with a jumper to give Michigan the 37-36 lead after three quarters.

In the first meeting, it was Ava Heiden putting the team on her back to carry the Hawkeyes to a gritty win. This time around, it was the senior Hannah Stuelke. She entered the week questionable to even play with an elbow injury but decided to gut it out with her Iowa career nearing its end.

Hannah quickly made her mark on the game, scoring seven points (nine in a row total) in the span of 2:23 to make it a four-point advantage for the Hawkeyes. Consecutive forced turnovers by the defense turned into consecutive three-pointers by Chit-Chat Wright and Taylor Stremlow. All of the sudden, with Iowa leading 48-38, it felt like an exact copy of what happened in Iowa City. Winning time had arrived and it was the Hawkeyes digging deep within themselves to make winning plays, while Michigan began to crumble.

“Coach (Jensen) really challenged us in the timeout going into that fourth quarter just to step up, take care of the ball, take good shots,” said Stremlow. “I think that fourth quarter especially, it’s just about the heart. Our team has a lot of heart, a lot of passion.”

“I think channeling that into making good decisions and making big plays honestly is kind of what happened for us.”

Inside two minutes, ahead by ten points, it was Stremlow who provided the knockout blow. Late in the shot clock, Stremlow found the bottom of the net on a contested step back three-pointer pushing her into double-digits scoring for the fourth time in her last six games. Iowa outscored Michigan 24-6 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 59-42 win, setting up a rematch with UCLA in Sunday’s championship game.

After going scoreless for the first 28:21 of the game, Hannah Stuelke finished with a double-double 13 points and ten rebounds, while Ava Heiden put up a game-high 16 points. Chit-Chat Wright and Taylor Stremlow combined for 24 points, six made threes, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

On the night, Iowa shot just 23-of-52 (44.2%) from the floor and turned it over 20 times, but, once again, their defensive effort is why they were able to take down one of the top offenses in the conference. They held Michigan to a new season-low 42 points on 16-of-59 (27.1%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-21 (19.0%) from three-point range.

Up Next: The Hawkeyes will play on Championship Sunday for the fifth time in six seasons. They’ll go up against the 2nd-ranked UCLA Bruins with a trophy on the line. Tipoff is set for 1:15pm CT on CBS.