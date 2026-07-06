Hawkeyes in the NFL: Training Camp Rundown

We’re still 65 days away from the NFL season-opener, which will include Mason Richman, Beau Stephens and the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks taking on the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football (on a Wednesday?). However, that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing going on. NFL OTA’s and mandatory minicamps were completed last month, while training camps are set to begin in just under two weeks.

HawkeyeReport has put together an easy to scan list, with all the information needed for the beginning of training camp, including when and where each team will convene for practices.

Arizona Cardinals

Glendale, AZ: Rookies (7/22), Veterans (7/22)

– WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

– LS Casey Kreiter

– LB Karson Sharar (Rookie)

Atlanta Falcons

Flowery Branch, GA: Rookies (7/24), Veterans (7/28)

– RB Tyler Goodson

Baltimore Ravens

Owings Mills, MD: Rookies (7/24), Veterans (7/28)

– LB Jay Higgins

– DT Aaron Graves (Rookie)

Buffalo Bills

Rochester, NY: Rookies (7/21), Veterans (7/28)

– S Geno Stone

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones stretches during Rookie Minicamp. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

Lake Forest, IL: Rookies (7/25), Veterans (7/28)

– C Logan Jones (Rookie)

– P Tory Taylor

– TE Hayden Large (Rookie)

– LS Luke Elkin

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati, OH: Rookies (7/25), Veterans (7/28)

– TE Erick All Jr

Denver Broncos

Englewood, CO: Rookies (7/22), Veterans (7/28)

– CB Riley Moss

Detroit Lions

Allen Park, MI: Rookies (7/25), Veterans (7/28)

– LB Jack Campbell

– TE Sam LaPorta

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay, WI: Rookies (7/27), Veterans (7/28)

– DE Lukas Van Ness

– TE Luke Lachey

– LB Nick Niemann

– LB Kristian Welch

Houston Texas

Houston, TX: Rookies (7/21), Veterans (7/28)

– S Kaevon Merriweather

Kansas City Chiefs

St Joseph, MO: Rookies (7/24), Veterans (7/28)

– S Xavier Nwankpa (Rookie)

Las Vegas Raiders

Henderson, NV: Rookies (7/23), Veterans (7/28)

– C Tyler Linderbaum

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles, CA: Rookies (7/25), Veterans (7/25)

– OT Alaric Jackson

Miami Dolphins

Miami Gardens, FL: Rookies (7/21), Veterans (7/28)

– QB Mark Gronowski (Rookie)

– DE Max Llewellyn (Rookie)

Minnesota Vikings

Eagan, MN: Rookies (7/26), Veterans (7/28)

– TE TJ Hockenson

New Orleans Saints

Metairie, LA: Rookies (7/28), Veterans (7/28)

– TE Noah Fant

– CB TJ Hall (Rookie)

New York Giants

White Sulphur Springs, WV: Rookies (7/23), Veterans (7/28)

– DE Chauncey Golston

New York Jets

Florham Park, NJ: Rookies (7/25), Veterans (7/28)

– S Dane Belton

– DT Jack Heflin

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean runs a drill during minicamp. (Photo by Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Philadelphia, PA: Rookies (7/28), Veterans (7/28)

– CB Cooper DeJean

– LB AJ Epenesa

Pittsburgh Steelers

Latrobe, PA: Rookies (7/28), Veterans (7/28)

– OG Gennings Dunker (Rookie)

– DE Logan Lee

– RB Kaleb Johnson

– DT Yahya Black

– S Sebastian Castro

– WR Brandon Smith

– WR Kaden Wetjen (Rookie)

San Francisco 49ers

Santa Clara, CA: Rookies (7/18), Veterans (7/25)

– TE George Kittle

– OL Connor Colby

Seattle Seahawks

Renton, WA: Rookies (7/17), Veterans (7/24)

– OL Mason Richman

– OG Beau Stephens (Rookie)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa, FL: Rookies (7/27), Veterans (7/28)

– OLB Anthony Nelson

– OT Tristan Wirfs

– ILB Nick Jackson

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN: Rookies (7/23), Veterans (7/28)

– S Amani Hooker

Washington Commanders

Ashburn, VA: Rookies (7/24), Veterans (7/28)

– PK Drew Stevens (Rookie)