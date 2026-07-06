Hawkeye Report Football
Hawkeyes in the NFL: Training Camp Rundown
We’re still 65 days away from the NFL season-opener, which will include Mason Richman, Beau Stephens and the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks taking on the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football (on a Wednesday?). However, that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing going on. NFL OTA’s and mandatory minicamps were completed last month, while training camps are set to begin in just under two weeks.
HawkeyeReport has put together an easy to scan list, with all the information needed for the beginning of training camp, including when and where each team will convene for practices.
Arizona Cardinals
Glendale, AZ: Rookies (7/22), Veterans (7/22)
– WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
– LS Casey Kreiter
– LB Karson Sharar (Rookie)
Atlanta Falcons
Flowery Branch, GA: Rookies (7/24), Veterans (7/28)
– RB Tyler Goodson
Baltimore Ravens
Owings Mills, MD: Rookies (7/24), Veterans (7/28)
– LB Jay Higgins
– DT Aaron Graves (Rookie)
Buffalo Bills
Rochester, NY: Rookies (7/21), Veterans (7/28)
– S Geno Stone
Chicago Bears
Lake Forest, IL: Rookies (7/25), Veterans (7/28)
– C Logan Jones (Rookie)
– P Tory Taylor
– TE Hayden Large (Rookie)
– LS Luke Elkin
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati, OH: Rookies (7/25), Veterans (7/28)
– TE Erick All Jr
Denver Broncos
Englewood, CO: Rookies (7/22), Veterans (7/28)
– CB Riley Moss
Detroit Lions
Allen Park, MI: Rookies (7/25), Veterans (7/28)
– LB Jack Campbell
– TE Sam LaPorta
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay, WI: Rookies (7/27), Veterans (7/28)
– DE Lukas Van Ness
– TE Luke Lachey
– LB Nick Niemann
– LB Kristian Welch
Houston Texas
Houston, TX: Rookies (7/21), Veterans (7/28)
Kansas City Chiefs
St Joseph, MO: Rookies (7/24), Veterans (7/28)
– S Xavier Nwankpa (Rookie)
Las Vegas Raiders
Henderson, NV: Rookies (7/23), Veterans (7/28)
– C Tyler Linderbaum
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles, CA: Rookies (7/25), Veterans (7/25)
– OT Alaric Jackson
Miami Dolphins
Miami Gardens, FL: Rookies (7/21), Veterans (7/28)
– QB Mark Gronowski (Rookie)
– DE Max Llewellyn (Rookie)
Minnesota Vikings
Eagan, MN: Rookies (7/26), Veterans (7/28)
– TE TJ Hockenson
New Orleans Saints
Metairie, LA: Rookies (7/28), Veterans (7/28)
– TE Noah Fant
– CB TJ Hall (Rookie)
New York Giants
White Sulphur Springs, WV: Rookies (7/23), Veterans (7/28)
– DE Chauncey Golston
New York Jets
Florham Park, NJ: Rookies (7/25), Veterans (7/28)
– S Dane Belton
– DT Jack Heflin
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA: Rookies (7/28), Veterans (7/28)
– CB Cooper DeJean
– LB AJ Epenesa
Pittsburgh Steelers
Latrobe, PA: Rookies (7/28), Veterans (7/28)
– OG Gennings Dunker (Rookie)
– DE Logan Lee
– RB Kaleb Johnson
– DT Yahya Black
– S Sebastian Castro
– WR Brandon Smith
– WR Kaden Wetjen (Rookie)
San Francisco 49ers
Santa Clara, CA: Rookies (7/18), Veterans (7/25)
– TE George Kittle
– OL Connor Colby
Seattle Seahawks
Renton, WA: Rookies (7/17), Veterans (7/24)
– OL Mason Richman
– OG Beau Stephens (Rookie)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa, FL: Rookies (7/27), Veterans (7/28)
– OLB Anthony Nelson
– OT Tristan Wirfs
– ILB Nick Jackson
Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN: Rookies (7/23), Veterans (7/28)
– S Amani Hooker
Washington Commanders
Ashburn, VA: Rookies (7/24), Veterans (7/28)
– PK Drew Stevens (Rookie)
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