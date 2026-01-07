Hawkeyes in the NFL: Who made the playoffs?

The NFL Playoffs are upon us. A year unlike any other, it seems like as many as 11 or 12 of the 14 teams in the playoffs have a reasonable chance of making a Super Bowl appearance. Last season, former Hawkeye Cooper DeJean was the star of the playoffs, winning a ring with the Eagles and taking an interception back for a touchdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Will a new Hawkeye get a shot in the Super Bowl? Heading into Wild Card Weekend, 13 former Hawkeyes are on active rosters, including four on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#1 Denver Broncos (14-3)

Wild Card Round: BYE

CB Riley Moss (1,089 snaps) – 80 tkls, 3 tfl, 19 PBU (leads league), 1 INT

#2 New England Patriots (14-3)

Wild Card Round: vs #7 Buffalo Bills

WR Brandon Smith (Practice Squad)

#4 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Wild Card Round: vs #5 Houston Texans

DT Yahya Black (416 snaps) – 28 tkls, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 PBU, 7 pressures

RB Kaleb Johnson (51 snaps) – 28 car, 69 yds – 2 rec, 9 yds

DE Logan Lee (47 snaps) – 2 tkls, 2 PBU

DB Sebastian Castro (78 ST snaps) – 3 tkls

#5 Houston Texans (12-5)

Wild Card Round: at #4 Pittsburgh Steelers

TE Luke Lachey (Practice Squad)

DB Kaevon Merriweather (Practice Squad)

#6 Buffalo Bills (12-5)

Wild Card Round: at #3 Jacksonville Jaguars

DE AJ Epenesa (437 snaps) – 32 tkls, 2.5 sks, 4 PBU, 2 INT, 28 pressures

#1 Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

Wild Card Round: BYE

OL Mason Richman (1 snap)

#2 Chicago Bears (11-6)

Wild Card Round: vs #7 Green Bay Packers

P Tory Taylor – 60 punts, 2,870 yards, 47.8 AVG, LNG 69, 21 In20

#3 Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

Wild Card Round: vs #6 San Francisco 49ers

CB Cooper DeJean (1,038 snaps) – 93 tkls, 4 tfls, 16 PBU, 2 INT, 1 FF

#5 Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Wild Card Round: at #4 Carolina Panthers

OT Alaric Jackson (1,050 snaps) – 82.9 OFF (17th), 84.3 RBLK (16th), 74.8 PBLK (34th)

DE Jack Heflin (Practice Squad)

LB Ben Niemann (Practice Squad)

#6 San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Wild Card Round: at #3 Philadelphia Eagles

TE George Kittle (554 snaps) – 57 rec, 628 yds, 11.0 ypr, 7 TD

OG Connor Colby (451 snaps) – 50.7 OFF (162nd), 62.5 RBLK (103rd), 33.7 PBLK (173rd)

#7 Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)

Wild Card Round: at #2 Chicago Bears

DE Lukas Van Ness (263 snaps) – 19 tkls, 3 tfl, 1.5 sks, 23 pressures

LB Nick Niemann (Injured Reserve)

LB Kristian Welch (Injured Reserve)