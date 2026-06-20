Hawkeyes land 2028 DB Dwayle Smith

Class of 2028 defensive back Dwayle Smith made his first visit to Iowa City on Friday and decided that he had seen enough. Before leaving town, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Washington DC native gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes.

“The fit just felt right,” Smith told HawkeyeReport.com. “The coaches like me in their secondary, and I can see myself playing there.”

“What I liked most was the people and the culture,” said Smith. “The coaches treated me and my mom really well, and they made me feel like I belonged. It felt like home and I can see myself being a Hawkeye.”

Coming off an impressive sophomore year at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Smith earned early scholarship offers from Iowa, Stanford, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Boston College, Auburn, Syracuse, Connecticut, Liberty, and Toledo, among others.

A big part of the draw is not only his skill set, but also his versatility as he could play multiple roles in the defensive backfield.

“Iowa said they want me to play corner, nickel, and CASH,” Smith said.

Smith is the first verbal commitment for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Class of 2028.

“It felt like family there,” said Smith. “As soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home. I loved the coaching staff there and I built a good relationship with them and I’m ready to keep building.”

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