Hawkeyes land DE transfer Kahmari Brown

Elon transfer Kahmari Brown has made his decision. The 6-foot-2, 252-pound defensive end announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes today after visiting campus in Iowa City this past weekend.

“A large part of it is the people there,” Brown told HawkeyeReport.com. “They seem like genuinely great people that believe in rolling your sleeves up and going to work. They have been there a long time together and I think that is the best place for me to be developed.”

Brown, who has two years of eligibility remaining, chose Iowa over Purdue after visiting both Big Ten schools this past week.

An FCS All-American as a sophomore, he racked up 66 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks for Elon in 2025. Now, he will be taking those talents to Iowa City and will arrive on campus in a couple weeks to begin classes this semester.

Overall, Brown is the fourth addition from the transfer portal for the Hawkeye so far this week, joining defensive tackle Brice Stevenson, safety Anthony Hawkins, and kicker Eli Ozick.

YEAR GAMES TACKLES TFL SACKS PRESSURES FF 2024 11 33 9 4.5 30 1 2025 12 66 16 12.0 40 3 CAREER 23 99 25 16.5 70 4

