Hawkeyes land DT transfer Emmanuel Olagbaju
North Dakota transfer Emmanuel Olagbaju, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle, has had a change of heart. After originally committing to Connecticut, Olagbaju has now flipped to the Iowa Hawkeyes following a campus visit to Iowa City this week.
Originally from Osseo, MN, Olagbaju was a high school teammate of current Hawkeye Bryce Hawthorne. After graduating, his first college stop was at St. Thomas, which made the move to a Division I FCS program in 2021 and plays in the Pioneer League with Drake. As a true freshman, Olagbaju appeared in two games in 2023, finishing the season with two tackles. He was set to play a bigger role in 2024, beginning the season as a starter at defensive tackle, but suffered a season ending injury in week two and finished the year with nine tackles and one tackle for loss.
After the 2024 season, Olagbaju entered the transfer portal and ended up signing with North Dakota. This past season, he played in 14 games with a total of 418 snaps, finishing the season with 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. At the end of the year, Olagbaju entered the transfer portal again, looking for more opportunities.
On January 12, Olagbaju verbally committed to Connecticut over scholarship offers from Temple, North Texas, Kent State, and UTEP, but then Iowa came in with some late interest and the rest is history.
Coming in, Olagbaju has at least two years of eligibility remaining, maybe three if pursues a medical redshirt for missing most of the 2024 season due to injury.
Overall, Olagbaju is the 12th addition from the transfer portal for the Hawkeye in this cycle, joining defensive ends Kahmari Brown and Lance Ingold, defensive tackle Brice Stevenson, running back L.J. Phillips, offensive lineman Trent Wilson, wide receivers Tony Diaz and Evan James, kicker Eli Ozick, and safeties Anthony Hawkins, Tyler Brown, and Xavier Styles.
College Stats
|YEAR
|GAMES
|TACKLES
|TFL
|SACKS
|PD
|FR
|2023
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|2024
|2
|9
|5.5
|0.0
|0
|0
|2025
|14
|11
|3.0
|2.5
|0
|0
|CAREER
|18
|22
|8.5
|2.5
|0
|0
PFF Grades
Video Highlights
Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest.