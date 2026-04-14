Hawkeyes land in-state DL Jerrence Knoblock

Class of 2027 defensive lineman Jerrence Knoblock has made his college decision. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Knoblock announced on Tuesday that he is headed to the University of Iowa to play for the Hawkeyes.

“First off, I want to give thanks to my lord and savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with the ability, gifts, and talents to play the sport I love,” Knoblock said in his statement. “I want to thank my parents, siblings, family, and friends who have supported me all along the way and in this decision making process. I want to thank my teammates and coaches for pushing me in everything I do. I want to also give a special thanks to the Iowa football staff for believing in me and blessing me with such an amazing opportunity! With that being said, let’s work! Go Hawks! Committed!!”

Knoblock, who shows great length and athleticism on film, chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State, North Dakota State, South Dakota, and South Dakota State. As a junior, he finished the season with 24 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in leading West Lyon to a state championship.

Overall, Knoblock is commitment No. 8 for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2027, joining defensive lineman Tommy Riordan, linebackers Gavin Stecker and Braylon Bingham, safety Jake Thies, tight end Jaxx DeJean, and offensive linemen Reilly Newman and Nate Brenneman.

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