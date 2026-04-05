Hawkeyes land in-state OL Nate Brenneman

Class of 2027 in-state offensive lineman Nate Brenneman has made his college decision. After his latest campus visit to Iowa City, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Rock Valley native officially announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes today.

Coming off an impressive junior season, Brenneman chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Michigan State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Maryland, Duke, Florida Atlantic, and North Dakota State.

Overall, Brenneman is commitment No. 6 for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2027, joining linebackers Gavin Stecker and Braylon Bingham, safety Jake Thies, tight end Jaxx DeJean, and offensive lineman Reilly Newman.

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.