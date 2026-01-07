Hawkeyes add OL transfer Trent Wilson

James Madison transfer Trent Wilson has made his decision. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman announced tonight that he has committed to Iowa following a visit to campus on Tuesday.

“I just committed to Iowa,” Wilson told HawkeyeReport.com. “I’m excited to get to work.”

A Texas native, Wilson enrolled early at James Madison a year ago and hit the ground running, earning playing time right away as a true freshman. Rotating in at both left and right guard, he played in 14 games in 2025 with a total of 393 snaps.

Wilson also considered UCLA, where former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney and staff are now at, but ultimately decided his best fit was in Iowa City.

“It starts with the tradition and pride behind the offensive line,” said Wilson. “Iowa is known for their nasty trenches and I want to be a part of that. This was reinforced by the offensive line coach, Coach Barnett, who led me through the mentality that Iowa expects. This is backed up by the accolades earned and the countless linemen in the NFL built there. Just sitting in the meeting made me want to put the pads on again and go practice.”

“Also, having Coach Ferentz as a head coach means a lot. A head coach who loves offense line play and understands it is huge. Though the facilities were nice and the accommodations were great, the team, tradition, and high expectations led me to commit to Iowa.”

Wilson comes to Iowa with three years of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt year still available.

Overall, he is the fifth addition from the transfer portal for the Hawkeye this week, joining defensive tackle Brice Stevenson, defensive end Kahmari Brown, safety Anthony Hawkins, and kicker Eli Ozick.

