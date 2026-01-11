Hawkeyes land RB transfer L.J. Phillips
South Dakota running back transfer L.J. Phillips, an FCS All-American, has made his decision. The 5-foot-9, 225-pound Phillips announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes today after a campus visit to Iowa City this past week.
“It was just the people,” Phillips told HawkeyeReport.com. “I was welcomed in with open arms. Once I prayed on it and talked it over with my dad, I knew it was the place for me.”
Phillips, who rushed for 1,921 yards and 19 touchdowns this past season, chose Iowa over Penn State and Rutgers, among others. He comes in with two years of eligibility remaining.
“I get the chance to play for a hall of fame head coach and get to be around great people,” said Phillips.
Overall, Phillips is the ninth addition from the transfer portal for the Hawkeye in this cycle, joining defensive ends Kahmari Brown and Lance Ingold, defensive tackle Brice Stevenson, offensive lineman Trent Wilson, wide receiver Tony Diaz, kicker Eli Ozick, and safeties Anthony Hawkins and Tyler Brown.
College Stats
Rushing
|YEAR
|GAMES
|CARRIES
|YARDS
|YPC
|TDS
|2023
|6
|17
|96
|5.6
|2
|2024
|14
|29
|176
|6.1
|2
|2025
|15
|294
|1,921
|6.5
|19
|CAREER
|35
|340
|2,193
|6.5
|23
Receiving
|YEAR
|GAMES
|CATCHES
|YARDS
|YPC
|TDS
|2023
|6
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|2024
|14
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|2025
|15
|28
|195
|7.0
|1
|CAREER
|35
|29
|202
|7.0
|1
Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest.