Hawkeyes land Villanova transfer Anthony Hawkins

Villanova transfer Anthony Hawkins has made his decision. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound safety announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes today shortly after wrapping up his official visit to Iowa City.

Hawkins, who was previously scheduled to visit Kentucky and Wisconsin after Iowa, felt like he found the perfect fit with the Hawkeyes, who are looking to add immediate depth at the safety position.

“I like the program’s stability and proven track record of development,” Hawkins told HawkeyeReport.com. “The coaching staff has been together for a long time, especially Coach Ferentz and Coach Parker, which is something I want to be a part of. Then, obviously the development with their DBs and preparing them for the next level, which is important to me as someone who wants to grow both as a player and a person.”

This past season, Hawkins was a defensive playmaker for Villanova, earning FCS Freshman All-American honors after racking up 59 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

He comes in with three years of eligibility remaining and will be in Iowa City in two weeks when the second semester begins.

