Hawkeyes lose their third straight, fall to Minnesota

It had been nearly eight years since the Hawkeyes had taken a loss to Minnesota. In that game, back in 2018, Megan Gustafson, who was in attendance on Thursday night, put up 48 points in a losing effort. Sixth-year senior Kylie Feuerbach said that this year’s Gophers squad was their best team since then. Not only is she right, but the Hawkeyes found out the hard way, giving up a season-high for points in a 91-85 loss. It’s now a three-game losing streak for Iowa, falling to 18-5 on the season and 9-3 in Big Ten play.

“I was really disappointed about (the defense). We spent about 70% of our practices on defense and the matchups and understanding who we had to good and how good their three-point shooting was, but that was a very poor performance on the defensive end,” said head coach Jan Jensen after the game. “It was really lackluster. We missed a lot of assignments, and it was just a little surprising.”

The matchup was touted as one that could see a winner score in the 60’s, but a low-scoring game was never in the cards. Coming off of an 0-2 trip out west, the Hawkeyes got off to a great start, knocking down their first six shots, including an Addie Deal three-pointer, jumping out to an 11-4 lead. Although it’s not like Minnesota to get into a shootout, they had no problem going back and forth in the opening quarter. Iowa led 25-24 after ten minutes with the two teams combining to shoot 62.5% from the floor.

Ava Heiden got the first basket of the second quarter to give herself 11 points through just 10.5 minutes, but that was it for the rest of the half. The Iowa offense shot just 29.4% in the second quarter, while the Gophers were hot. A couple of triples from Grace Grocholski, followed by a deep three from Mara Braun capped a 13-3 run before a Jan Jensen timeout with Iowa trailing 37-30.

“They did what they were supposed to do,” said Chit-Chat Wright with regards to the Gophers shot making. “We’ve just got to really lock in and focus when we’re going over the scout.”

Mara Braun tacked on one more three in the final minute of the first half, which was answered by a Journey Houston triple, but the Gophers took a 49-39 lead into the break. The 49 points scored were both a season-best for Minnesota and a season-worst for Iowa in a first half. Jan Jensen said that she felt like their poor defense carried over to the offensive end of the floor at times throughout the night.

“We were very uninspiring on the defensive end and that can get you into a defeatist feeling. You blow an assignment, then the next time you have a hand there and they score again. We let that be the hangover.”

“We hit that cold spell. We took some elbow shots by the post that didn’t go and we took a couple of tough shots. The screen and roll was really working and then we took some tougher pull-ups, so we just didn’t make efficient reads.”

Early in the second half, the deficit started to pile up on the Hawkeyes. An 8-2 run by Minnesota to open the third quarter stretched the lead to 16 points. From there, they just couldn’t stack scores with stops. Chit-Chat Wright knocked down a three to pull within 59-47, but Grace Grocholski answered with a triple. Buckets on consecutive possessions by Journey Houston were answered with an Amaya Battle layup and a Brylee Glenn three to make it a 67-51 advantage.

“When you get down by that much, there’s a pressure. Your internal pressure goes up and it’s harder to play relaxed,” said Jensen. “We just took some tough shots, but our defense controlled our whole affect, our lack of defense…we let our defense dictate.”

The crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena tried to their best to stay engaged, pushing their team and hoping for a comeback that would never come. Trailing by 13 points with three minutes to play, Mara Braun hit the dagger. A desperation three-point heave with the shot clock expiring that banked in. That was the dagger, increasing the Gophers lead to 87-71 with 2:33 to play. The Hawkeyes scored ten points in the final 90 seconds to close the gap, including cutting it to 90-85 on a Journey Houston three-pointer with 13.8 remaining. The final score made it look better than it was.

Minnesota put up a season-high 91 points, averaging an impressive 1.319 points per possession. They were 10-of-14 from three-point range, led by a combined 37 points from Grace Grocholski and Mara Braun. Over the three-game losing streak, the Hawkeyes have given up 86.7 points per game.

“I wouldn’t say that there’s concern, but there’s urgency,” said Ava Heiden. “We need to do what we can do, and we haven’t done that in the past few games. Recentering as a team, recalibrating, and then going forward, throwing the first punch.”

On the night, the Hawkeyes were 32-of-62 (51.6%) from the floor, 8-of-22 (36.4%) from three-point range and 19-of-23 (82.6%) from the free throw line. Chit-Chat Wright put up winning numbers in a losing effort, finishing with a double-double 20 points and 12 assists to one single turnover. Ava Heiden added a team-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

UP NEXT: The Hawkeyes get a six-day break and will be back in action next Wednesday for a matchup with the #24 Washington Huskies at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is set for 6:30pm CT on BTN+.