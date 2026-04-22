Hawkeyes midweek dominance continues against Western Illinois

Midweeks games aren’t as easy to win as many would lead you to believe. Check out the scoreboard on any random Tuesday night and you’ll see several upsets, including this week, with five ranked teams falling to unranked opponents. Over the years, Iowa has lost their fair share of midweek games that ended up factoring into being on the wrong side in the postseason selection process.

This season, the Hawkeyes have been simply unstoppable in midweek action and that was no different on Tuesday night. Rick Heller’s squad used a 13-run third inning to pave the way for a 22-3 run-rule win over Western Illinois. With the win, Iowa moves to 22-16 on the season, but they’re also now 8-0 in midweek games.

“We have a good offensive team with older players, and a core group of those guys don’t take days off,” said head coach Rick Heller after the game. “They show up and they play hard. A lot of times you kind of sleepwalk or let guys hang around and then you put yourself in a bad spot. Our guys were ready to go (today).”

It seemed like a somewhat daunting challenge ahead of them with a double midweek on tap, meaning double the innings for the pitching staff to cover. Coming off of a run-rule loss to Maryland in the series that saw Iowa trot out ten pitchers in eight innings, it was going to take some quick mental flushes from some guys to get back on the mound and get outs this week.

One of those guys was true freshman Cole Moore who faced just three batters in Sunday’s loss to the Terps. He gave up a two-run double and had two wild pitches. Just over 48 hours later, Rick Heller called on Moore to start against the Leathernecks. The plan was for Cole to get six outs, maybe nine outs if things went well. He ended up getting 12 outs, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings, including four strikeouts to one walk and two hits allowed. Moore was efficient, throwing 48 pitches, with 32 of them going for strikes (66.7%).

“He stepped up for us big time and set the tone for the game,” said Heller. “He was throwing strikes with all of his pitches and was in control of himself. I just felt like it was his consistency. He was staying pretty online and when he does that, he usually pounds the zone pretty good. He didn’t just do it for three outs; he went out and did it four innings.”

“The mindset was to go in there and fill it up,” said Moore. “I feel like the fastball was working really well, playing off the cutter. Obviously two different shapes and then just going at guys early in counts. I’ve had some struggles with that, but just getting back into a groove with a couple innings back-to-back.”

When Moore exited, there wasn’t a drop off. The Leathernecks did strike for three runs in the sixth inning, but they did it with their bats, collecting a few hits. Three young guys, Nick Heitman, Tate Slagle and Ty Mikkelsen combined for five strikeouts to one walk over the final three innings of the game. Not only were they positive performances as each continues to grow and develop, but they were necessary with another game tomorrow.

“There’s a lot of guys, not just those guys working behind the scenes and you might not get all the innings you want, but just continuing to persevere until it’s your opportunity,” said Moore.

At the plate, a Caleb Wulf solo home run got the scoring underway in the first inning, but the Hawkeyes broke the game open in the third inning. Leading 4-0, with the bases loaded and one out, WIU reliever JT Fabian struck out Joey Nerat to get within an out of escaping with limited damage. However, after a hit by pitch brought in a run, Max Burt delivered a two-run double to open up a 7-0 advantage. That opened the floodgates for a 13-run inning that included ten runs coming with two outs.

We see you BURT! 😄 pic.twitter.com/i5mhu1Pcie — Iowa Baseball (@UIBaseball) April 22, 2026

“You look at that game, you look at the score, and you think it was easy,” said Heller. “Max Burt hadn’t played in a long time, Max steps up and hits a double that breaks the game open. If he gets Swails out (or Burt), they can stick to the plan and keep the game close. Because Max broke that game open, that put them in a really compromising spot on who they were going to throw because they’ve got a game tomorrow as well.”

The loudest swings of the inning came towards the end of a bottom of the third that took over 40 minutes. Kooper Schulte belted a two-run home run, followed Caleb Wulf hitting his second home run of the night, a three-run shot just a couple batters later.

After a scoreless bottom of the first, Iowa scored runs in each of their final five times to bat, tallying 22 runs on 14 hits. They were 7-for-13 (.538) with two outs and 9-for-10 (90.0%) with runners in scoring position. Max Burt had a big night, finishing with three hits, three runs scored, two doubles and five RBI’s, while Caleb Wulf finished with three hits, including his two home runs. Jaylen Zeigler also reached base four times, including two hits and scored three runs.

Up Next: The Hawkeyes return to Duane Banks Field on Wednesday for a midweek matchup against the UIC Flames. First pitch is set for 6:02pm CT on BTN+.