Hawkeyes notch another midweek win, defeat UIC

Another day, another midweek win (again). The Iowa Baseball team has rolled through midweek games this season but got a tough test from UIC on Wednesday night on the back end of a double midweek. They defeated the Flames 6-4 behind some strong performances on the mound to move to 23-16 on the season and 9-0 in midweek games.

Iowa had won seven of their previous eight midweeks by double digits but found themselves in a close game that saw the Flames bring the tying run to the plate to the ninth. A nail-biter in the midweek is different from Big Ten play and Rick Heller felt his team dealt well with the test they got.

“I though they handled it really well. We found a way to win and didn’t give up a run in the final three innings, which was big. They have some good hitters, we saw some good arms, and it was just a really good win.”

The coaching staff turned to freshman Brady Ferguson for his tenth appearance and third midweek start of the season. He was forced to grind for every out that he got, which is why he only lasted for four outs. Ferguson walked the leadoff batter to begin the game and then went 2-0 on the next three batters he faced, but managed to come from behind, striking them all out to put a hard-fought zero on the board. Then, in the second a leadoff walk was followed by a single and Rick Heller eventually turned to the bullpen with runners on the corners and just one out.

Beau Leisure came out of the bullpen but was unable to get out of the jam without damage being done. On a 1-2 pitch, Andrew Pyszka went down and got an off speed pitch at the bottom of the zone, sending it over the left field wall for a three-run home run to put the Flames ahead.

“Brady went out and walks the leadoff guy, but then punches out some guys and looked sharp after that,” said Heller. “A little blip in the second (inning) when Beau came in and gave up a three-run home run to fall behind.”

A couple of scoreless innings from the Iowa offense ushered in some feelings of a potential midweek loss brewing for the first time all season. However, those feelings were put on hold in the fourth inning. A single from Carter Geffre and a bunt single from Brett White set the table for some runs to be scored with just one out. On the sixth pitch of a very quality at-bat, Mitch Wood connected on a fastball, driving it onto Hawkins Drive for a three-run home run to tie the game.

Gone global with that one 😏 pic.twitter.com/mAUSzfVqmk — Iowa Baseball (@UIBaseball) April 23, 2026

Later, leading 5-4 in the seventh inning, Carter Geffre came through with an RBI single to give the Hawkeyes a much-needed insurance run. However, it was a couple of missed opportunities at the plate that ultimately kept them game closer that it should have been.

Back in the fifth, the Hawkeyes had two in scoring position, but UIC reliever Mark Eddie was able to wiggle out of the jam. He retired the next three batters he faced with a pop out, a strikeout and a fly out. Then, after the Geffre RBI single in the seventh, Max Burt came up with a pinch-hit double to put two in scoring position with just one out. This time, reliever Michael Vitellaro was able to clean up the mess, striking out Mitch Wood and Kyle Alivo to end the threat. On the night, the Hawkeyes were just 5-of-16 (.313) with runners in scoring position, but it was the four strikeouts in those situations that really hurt.

“At times, we did well (against the UIC arms). There were some big hits, with Mitch Wood’s home run and Carter Geffre’s hit, but we were 5-for-16 with runners in scoring position,” said Heller. “We need to be better with runners on second and third, less than two outs. You’re not going to get them all, but it needs to happen 75% of the time. You just need to find a way to not strike out, find a way to get a run in… If we don’t get better at that, that’ll be our downfall.”

“I’m not taking anything away with what I was saying about the offense because there were some big hits, but we outhit them, they make two errors and only have five hits. That game needs to be 10-4, right?”

Good, average or terrible, the Hawkeyes hadn’t really needed their pitching staff to be as good as it had been in midweek play, given the fact that they were averaging 17.3 runs per game. This time around, facing a UIC team tied for the lead in the MVC, the pitching staff had to come up clutch down the stretch to secure the win.

Freshman Brolan Frost entered the game in the third inning and was tremendous. He retired the first ten batters he faced, including a couple of strikeouts, before running out of steam in the sixth inning, with a couple of free bases. An incredibly efficient outing, Frost threw just 40 pitches, with 23 going for strikes (57.5%). It was his longest and best outing of the season.

“Brolan’s had his ups and downs throughout the year, but today he really showed his dominance,” said Jaron Bleeker. “When he’s out there and he’s competing, he’s one of the best pitchers we have. It was really good to see him out there today and showing what he can do.”

Heller turned the Jaron Bleeker out of the bullpen with plans to bring Joe Husak on late to close the game out. Instead, Bleeker took it himself. He gave up an RBI infield single that cut the lead to 5-4 at the time, but locked things down over the final three innings. Bleeker retired nine of the last 11 batters he faced, including five strikeouts to finish out Iowa’s ninth midweek win of the season.

The lone spot of concern came in the ninth when Colin Husko led things off with a double down the right field line. That brought three consecutive UIC hitters to the plate representing the tying run, but Bleeker recorded back-to-back strikeouts and got Will Flanigan to ground out to end the game.

“Brolan came in and he did a wonderful job. I thought he pitched great tonight and he’s been pretty solid all year long, but really trending better and better,” said Heller. “Then, Bleeker came in and I was thinking maybe two innings, but he was being efficient, so we decided to send him back out. It felt like the right thing to do with him going good and his pitch count being down.”

“I just went out there and did what I normally do. I don’t overthink it,” said Bleeker. “The change up was good today, so threw a lot of change ups, but don’t change anything. I’m just going to try to repeat (next time out) …It’s definitely a confidence boost, feels good when you put three scoreless innings up there.”

The Hawkeyes still have two midweek games remaining, as they look to finish off a clean sweep of the entire midweek slate. They’ll host Illinois State on April 28th and St Thomas on May 5th in their finale at Duane Banks Field.

Up Next: The Hawkeyes travel to Bloomington for a massive three-game series against the Indiana Hoosiers at Bart Kaufman Field. First pitch on Friday is set for 5:00pm CT on BTN+.