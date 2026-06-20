Hawkeyes offer 2028 LB Owen Price

Class of 2028 linebacker Owen Price was among the elite group of recruits invited to the Hawkeye Tailgater on Friday. By the time, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Nebraska native headed for home, he had a new scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff.

“I received the offer from Coach Ferentz,” Price told HawkeyeReport.com. “My parents and I got pulled into his office where he talked to us for a while about the program and our time there. I would say my biggest reaction was very I impressed with the coaches. They seemed to instantly engage. They have a process for recruiting that seems really strong, especially the linebackers coach, Coach Wallace.”

Price, who had 96 tackles and 24 tackles for loss as a sophomore at Grand Island Central Catholic, was also at Iowa’s camp on May 31 and learns more about the program with each visit.

“I’m pretty impressed with the culture there,” said Price. “It also seems that there is a ton of stability in the coaching staff. I believe they have the ability to develop good linebackers.”

With a 4.44 forty, a 40″ vertical, and a 10’11” broad jump, there is a lot to like about Price and his skill set. Currently, the Class of 2028 prospect holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Minnesota, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami-OH, and South Dakota State.

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.