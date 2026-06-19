Hawkeyes offer 2028 OL James Barnett

Class of 2028 offensive lineman James Barnett has grown up around the Iowa football program with his father, George Barnett, serving as offensive line coach for the Hawkeyes since 2021. So it was a little surreal for the 6-foot-2, 270-pound center to be among the recruits invited to the annual Hawkeye Tailgater on Friday.

“It was awesome,” Barnett told HawkeyeReport.com. “Obviously, I didn’t see anything that I haven’t seen before, but just talking to Coach Ferentz and playing for him would be awesome.”

The soon-to-be junior at Iowa City West will now have that opportunity if he wants to pursue it as the Hawkeyes officially offered a scholarship on Friday.

“It was unreal,” said Barnett. “To get an offer from Kirk Ferentz is something I can’t even explain. Definitely a surreal moment.”

After an impressive sophomore season on the football field and throwing the shot put in track, Barnett now holds early scholarship offers from Iowa, Miami-OH, and South Dakota on the gridiron.

“I think I will explore my options, but Iowa is obviously going to be one of the top ones,” Barnett said.

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.