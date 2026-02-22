Hawkeyes out-everything Michigan for a big-time win

A classic ranked battle with an electric environment has become common late-season occurrence at Carver-Hawkeye Arena over the past decade. Many times, they’ve converted on those opportunities and Sunday was no different. The 6th-ranked Wolverines were a piece of plywood, and the Hawkeyes were a buzz saw. A stifling defensive effort led Iowa to a 62-44 win over Michigan, giving them ten wins in their last 12 tries against AP Top Teams at Carver dating back to 2019. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 22-5 overall and 13-3 in Big Ten play.

“They just bought in, they were locked in today,” said head coach Jan Jensen. “Two gritty teams that were both going at it and were going to take the win any way you could get it. Everybody was diving and tying everybody up and banging a little bit. It was two really hard-working teams, and I just loved our blue-collar mentality today.”

The heavyweight battle, between two teams jockeying for similar Big Ten and NCAA Tournament seeding, got off to an ugly start. A rock fight would be a good description. There were six jump balls and a combined 19 turnovers between the two sides in the opening quarter, with neither side gaining an advantage, tied at 12 points apiece.

“The beginning, it wasn’t real pretty. I think both teams were pretty tight,” said Jensen. “Both teams play pretty hard defensively and I think everybody was just tight. I don’t know how many turnovers or how many jump balls there were.”

Some minor separation for the Hawkeyes came in the second quarter, as their defense continued to lock down on the Wolverines who came into the game averaging 86.6 points per game. After a Syla Swords basket to open the second quarter, Michigan was held without a point on 14 of their final 17 possessions in the first half. That allowed Iowa to go on separate 7-0 and 8-0 runs to take a 27-20 lead into the locker room.

“They really locked in on the scouts,” said Jensen. “We had a little time when we were reforming (after losing McCabe) where we were a little loose with the scouts, but we’ve really done a good job with that. We have the whole year, but I thought Kylie Feuerbach again with her defense leading the way, Chat on Swords, I just felt like that tone was really set at the beginning and then it withstood their hard defense.”

Defensive intensity and physicality from both sides was there throughout the afternoon. It seemed like every single possession was a war. Ava Heiden had been dealing with some sickness and was slow to adjust to the way the game was being played in the first half. She had just four points on 1-of-6 shooting in the first half.

The coaching staff was strategic with their subbing early in the game to get Heiden some rest, but a short talk with Jan Jensen at the end of the bench was enough to get her into a gear that the Hawkeyes needed.

“I had a chat with her in the second quarter. I said, ‘Look, no one really knows you’re not feeling your best. If you’re really sick, I get it, but we’ve got to go some different directions… we’ll get you some rest, but you’ve got to attack.’ And then I think at halftime she must have got some bananas or something.”

Credit to the bananas (or something) and the chat with Jan because Ava Heiden was on another level in the second half. She scored the first six points of the third quarter for the Hawkeyes, while a late shot clock floater from Callie Levin put Iowa ahead by double digits for the first time.

Michigan had an answer. Back-to-back triples cut into the deficit, while a late three from Syla Swords pulled the Wolverines to within 39-35 in the closing seconds of the third. It looked like it was going to be a quarter closing 11-4 run, but Kylie Feuerbach had other ideas. She connected on a three-pointer at the horn, with some help from the glass, to ignite the crowd and restore the lead to a three-possession advantage.

AT THE BUZZERRRRR 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYhNIoFY0e — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 22, 2026

Down the stretch, Ava Heiden was masterful. A battle between her and Michigan center Ashley Sofilkanich had been brewing, even boiling all afternoon. At some point, Heiden decided that enough was enough, putting the team on her back in the final minutes to close out a major win.

She scored 12 of the Hawkeyes final 14 points, starting with a bucket that led to some gesturing, a few exchanged words with Sofilkanich, as well as a word of warning from one of the officials.

“Sometimes it slips out a little bit, but the refs are doing their job, they were just telling us play inside the rules,” said Heiden. “A little butting heads always happens with posts because we’re just really physical, but props to number 15 (Sofilkanich) and number 22 (Dudley). They’re both doing a great job. It was just playing basketball.”

After that interaction, Heiden promptly dropped Sofilkanich to the floor on a great step-through fake for a bucket to put Iowa ahead 50-40. The Wolverines just couldn’t find an answer. The largest lead of the night was the final tally. Ava put up 20 points in the second half, finishing with another double-double, 24 points and ten rebounds. She finished the three-game week with 62 points and 34 rebounds, which should net her National Player of the Week honors.

“That was a big growth step for her,” said Jensen. “That bad-ass, kick-ass mentality, you have to have that. She really answered in that fourth quarter…that adrenaline got her rolling, but I was proud of her because the first time, you’re sick and trying to manage it (in game), it’s weird as an athlete.”

Although Hannah Stuelke finished with just 11 points, she was in triple-double territory, tacking on 12 points and seven assists. After missing the Purdue game with a shoulder injury, Stuelke was the beneficiary of Heiden buckets, with six of her seven assists coming on feeds to Ava in the post.

“It was really great timing (to get hurt). We went to play Purdue; I had some days to rest and get back. Lots of ibuprofen, but I feel great,” said Stuelke. “It means a lot sharing the court with this one (Ava) especially. She’s been so great to pass to. That’s where all of my assists come from and she always makes it easy for me.”

Defensively, the Hawkeyes held the Wolverines to totals that no other team has held them to this season. Their 20-point first half was their second lowest of the season (18 vs Washington), while their 44-point total was well below their season-worst (52 vs Washington). They turned it over 24 times and were held to a season-worst 0.629 points per possession.

A big part of their defensive success? Kylie Feuerbach. The Wolverines leading scorer, Olivia Olson, came into the game averaging 20.3 per game in Big Ten play. Iowa held her to 13 points on 6-of-16 (37.5%) shooting, as well as one assist to three turnovers.

“We put Kylie on the very best player every game. Game in and game out she works tirelessly to disrupt. There are a few games, they might still get their points, but she sets the tone for us,” said Jensen. “She just disrupts. I wish there was a category for disrupt because I do think she should be on the team (Big Ten All-Defensive).”

On the night, the Hawkeyes shot 27-of-56 (48.2%) from the floor, 4-of-15 (26.7%) from three-point range and 4-of-6 (66.7%) from the free throw line.

Up Next: The Hawkeyes will host their final home game of the regular season on Thursday when the Illinois Fighting Illini come to town. Tipoff is set for 8:00pm CT on the Big Ten Network.